On a historic day for Irish sport the O'Donovan brothers, Gary and Paul, stormed to victory at the World Championships in Bulgaria to win a first-ever world title for Ireland in the Olympic-class lightweight double sculls.

On a historic day for Irish sport the O'Donovan brothers, Gary and Paul, stormed to victory at the World Championships in Bulgaria to win a first-ever world title for Ireland in the Olympic-class lightweight double sculls.

'People thought we went there to party' - O'Donovans reveal how a trip down under propelled them to gold medal glory

Ireland's rowers have been winning gold medals at these championships for years, notably in 2001, when Sinead Jennings, Sam Lynch, Gearoid Towey and Tony O'Connor shared three gold medals in Lucerne. But those were in the lightweight single sculls and the lightweight men's pairs, all of which lie outside the Olympic programme.

Rowing Ireland has been chasing that elusive title in an Olympic boat class ever since.

There was high drama on the lake in Plovdiv before the race even got under way when it was announced that Norway, who took Olympic bronze behind the O'Donovans in Rio two years ago, would be boating a substitute after their bow man, Kristoffer Brun, fell ill.

Instantly there was one less threat to consider - the Norwegians had taken the European title ahead of Ireland six weeks ago in Glasgow. Instead it was the Italians, Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta, who were most likely to deny Ireland the gold.

Italy led off the blocks, with the O'Donovans lying back in fourth place after 500m and refusing to be fazed by the opposition. After 850m the Skibbereen duo pushed on hard and destroyed the Italians' lead within the space of 100m, but Oppo and Ruta went with them, as the two doubles broke well clear of the trailing pack.

And Italy had one more surprise, ratcheting up the rate with 200m to go in a last-ditch attempt to deny Ireland the gold, but Gary O'Donovan, in the stroke seat, allowed himself a little smile as he and his brother eased away to win as they liked.

"We were very strong, very fit, very fast," he said. "We trained hard all year. We got two summers this year. We went down to New Zealand and Australia. People thought we went down there to party, but we went down there with the priority of working hard. And that's what we did."

"They were the best strokes we put together in all of our lives, I'd say," added his brother.

"An excellent race, an exceptional race - they did absolutely everything right" said Ireland's high performance director Antonio Maurogiovanni. "The field was very, very tough, very hard. Considering the Belgians, considering the Italians, considering Norway, it was a very high level of field. They perform when they need to perform."

Ever a glutton for punishment, Paul O'Donovan won the world singles title in Rotterdam within days of the Rio Olympics. Last year he repeated that feat in Florida after his brother was pulled out of the boat with a viral infection.

"Paul gave up the singles title he has held for the last two years, so he wasn't going to give up, he wasn't going to let this one go," said their delighted mother Trish. "This is Gary's first world title, his first gold, so it's really special for Gary, and to have it with his little brother, it's even better."

Back home in West Cork there will be much to celebrate. Out of the squad of 19 athletes in Bulgaria, nine are from Skibbereen, plus coach Dominic Casey.

In the women's pairs final Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty found the pace too hot, despite their semi-final win on Thursday. The UCC athletes blasted off at 43 strokes a minute but Canada led world champions New Zealand through the first 500m, going on to take the gold ahead of the Kiwis and Spain, with Ireland trailing in sixth and last.

Today, Sanita Puspure takes to the water for the final of the women's single sculls, and her best-ever chance of a medal.

The Old Collegians sculler has finished fourth at three successive world championships but after winning her semi-final on Friday she stands fair chance of beating Switzerland's world champion Jeannine Gmelin to the gold.

Sunday Indo Sport