‘People focus on the Olympics but we have big events every year’ – Egan

Jenny Egan may have missed out on the Tokyo Olympics over the summer, but she has enjoyed plenty of silver linings in the past year.

The Salmon Leaps canoeist collected medals after second-place finishes at the World Championships and World Cup in the single-scull K1 5,000m classification in the last 12 months.

And better still, the 34-year-old remains at No 1 after Christmas, finishing 2021 at the top of the canoe sprint world rankings.

All this was achieved while planning a wedding, which was threatened by Covid-19 restrictions at various times, as she trekked the globe competing for Ireland.

Although Egan, credits this with her success.

“We were thinking maybe I should organise a wedding every year because to win a World Championship medal is quite the achievement itself,” she says with a wry smile.

“Seriously though, we were so delighted we could go ahead because there were so many possible restrictions due to Covid.”

“And we had so many international friends and family coming so we were so thankful they were all able to celebrate with us.”

The Kildare paddler last month married her long-time coach, Jon Simmons, who is also a canoeist having competed for the UK for a time.

The newly weds go back nearly 20 years.

“My mum organised for me to go to a training camp in Nottingham in England in July, 2002,” she recalls.

“And I kind of knew Jon before then but that’s where I really got to know him. Then at Christmas that year, he came over to see me and the rest, as they say, is history.

“We both understand the life we live being athletes. That’s very important as well because I could be away at a training camp for eight to ten weeks sometimes, and Jon understands that.”

Egan’s success is a family affair, as her brother Peter also coaches her alongside Simmons while balancing work with An Garda Síochána.

Peter had his own success too over the past 12 months.

Firstly, he finished second in the Liffey Descent, alongside his brother-in-law in the men’s K2, despite breaking his arm in the process.

And then he overcame that injury and a sick stomach two weeks later to claim bronze in a canoe marathon masters event at the World Championships.

Jenny’s coaches therefore know full well the struggle it can be to represent your country.

Last September’s World Championship silver medal in Denmark was the culmination of all their efforts or as Egan describes it a “dream come true.”

For context, Egan won Ireland’s only other canoe World Championship medal, having claimed bronze over the same distance in 2018.

Very few get rich in this game so achievements like the silver medal in Denmark can help maintain Egan’s “vital” carded status.

That €20,000 annual grant from Sport Ireland “goes a long way” in helping Egan live day-to-day while sponsors have provided her with boats in the past.

Such support aided her quest to secure her other silver medal at the World Cup in Siberia last May, when restrictions meant team manager and dad Tom Egan was her sole travel companion.

“It was a very exciting experience to get back on that podium after a year of not competing and win a silver medal at the World Cup,” she says.

“It’s been such a strange time in the world for everyone and myself, having not competed in 2020. Before that I was competing every year since I was a child”

It was a much-needed boost, having missed out on the final Olympic place available to her in the K1 200m at the final global qualifier there two days before.

That was one of just eight canoeing tickets to the Tokyo Games – one qualifying from Siberia, five from the World Championships and two from the European Championships.

Egan specialises in long-distance categories such as the K1 5,000m and canoe marathon – the latter is a gruelling 26km race with six ‘portages’, where competitors sprint for 100m after each 3.6km stretch.

Jenny with her coach and husband Jon Simmons

Jenny with her coach and husband Jon Simmons

Unfortunately, Egan could only qualify for Tokyo in the K1 200m and K1 500m classifications, and due to time constraints in Siberia she could just focus on the former at the final hurdle.

“People don’t realise how difficult it is to qualify within our sport and then also the fact that not all the distances are in the Olympics,” she says.

“For me, as more of an aerobic-endurance athlete, the 5,000m has always been appealing but I have had to work very hard on the shorter distances, and I have improved drastically.

“There was talk about the K 1,000m being introduced in future but I don’t know.

“No one knows and the Olympics is changing all the time.”

Reaching Paris 2024 has become tougher with the 200m distance removed from the schedule, but Egan says there is more to canoeing than the bright light of the Olympic flame.

“People always focus on big multi-sport events like the Olympics, because that’s kind of where all the media attention is.

“But people forget that we have big competitions every year as well.”

At the World Championships with her dad and team manager Tom Egan, mum Angie, brother Peter and niece Isibéal Kellett Egan.

At the World Championships with her dad and team manager Tom Egan, mum Angie, brother Peter and niece Isibéal Kellett Egan.

None-the-less, the question arises about whether the next Games just over two years from now remain on her horizon.

“It’s not what I’m completely focused on. My focus now is on the yearly achievements. The Olympics is a very difficult task as it will just be the women’s K1 500m so there’s even less places available the next time.

“My focus now is to achieve selection for the Irish team and then hopefully compete internationally, at the World Cup, European Championships and a World Championships.”

And with her recent success leading a growing membership waiting list at Leixlip’s Salmon Leap club, she hopes her own rising tide will continue to raise all boats.

“My results have helped to increase visibility of the sport. It’s something that I’m always trying to push and trying to do as much as work as possible in the media to bring canoeing that visibility,” concludes Egan.