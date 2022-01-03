| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘People focus on the Olympics but we have big events every year’ – Egan

Jenny Egan. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
At the World Championships with her dad and team manager Tom Egan, mum Angie, brother Peter and niece Isibéal Kellett Egan. Expand
Jenny with her coach and husband Jon Simmons Expand

Close

Jenny Egan. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Jenny Egan. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

At the World Championships with her dad and team manager Tom Egan, mum Angie, brother Peter and niece Isibéal Kellett Egan.

At the World Championships with her dad and team manager Tom Egan, mum Angie, brother Peter and niece Isibéal Kellett Egan.

Jenny with her coach and husband Jon Simmons

Jenny with her coach and husband Jon Simmons

/

Jenny Egan. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Barry Lennon

Jenny Egan may have missed out on the Tokyo Olympics over the summer, but she has enjoyed plenty of silver linings in the past year.

The Salmon Leaps canoeist collected medals after second-place finishes at the World Championships and World Cup in the single-scull K1 5,000m classification in the last 12 months.

Most Watched

Privacy