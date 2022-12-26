PDC World Darts Championship 2023: Full schedule, how to watch and latest odds

The PDC World Darts Championship is well underway in London, with Rob Cross, Joe Cullen and Jonny Clayton amongst those who have booked their place in the next round.

Peter Wright and Michael Smith, last year’s finalists, are among those to have already sealed their place in the tournament when it resumes at Alexandra Palace after Christmas, as the world’s best compete for the biggest prize in darts.

Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld, two former world champions, will face each other in the third round, after Price’s come-from-behind win over Luke Woodhouse was followed by the Dutchman beating Ryan Meikle on Tuesday night.

Michael van Gerwen, favourite to pick up his fourth world title, breezed into the third round himself with a routine victory over Lewy Williams. He’ll return after Christmas to face Mensur Suljovic.

Another former champion, two-time winner Gary Anderson, is also through along with Luke Humphries and Vincent van der Voort, though James Wade crashed out against Jim Williams on Thursday night.

When did the World Darts Championship start?

The tournament got underway on December 15 at Ally Pally. Defending champion Wright got up and running in the final match of the night, dispatching Mickey Mansell in the second round.

There are now two sessions a day, with the action in the afternoon starting at 12:30pm GMT and the evening session getting underway at 7:30pm.

The action returns with the third round on Monday, December 27, before running through into 2023. The quarter-finals will take place on New Year’s Day, with the semi-finals the following day and the final taking place on Tuesday, January 3.

World Darts Championship results and schedule in full

(All times GMT)

Tuesday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Krzysztof Ratajski (Round 3)

Nathan Aspinall v Josh Rock (Round 3)

Jonny Clayton v Brendan Dolan (Round 3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Jim Williams v Gabriel Clemens (Round 3)

Gerwyn Price v Raymond van Barneveld (Round 3)

Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts (Round 3)

Wednesday December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Ryan Searle v Jose de Sousa (Round 3)

Danny Noppert v Alan Soutar (Round 3)

Gary Anderson v Chris Dobey (Round 3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Joe Cullen v Damon Heta (Round 3)

Michael van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic (Round 3)

Michael Smith v Martin Schindler (Round 3)

Thursday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ross Smith (Round 3)

Rob Cross v Mervyn King (Round 3)

Dave Chisnall v Stephen Bunting (Round 3)

Evening Session (7pm)

Luke Humphries v Vincent van der Voort (Round 3)

Fourth Round

Friday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm)

Fourth Round

Sunday January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7.30pm)

Quarter-Finals

Monday January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-Finals

Tuesday January 3 (8pm)

Final

How can I watch the World Darts Championship?

TV channel: The tournament will be covered live in full on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go app. It sill aslo be available to NOW TV subscribers.

World Darts Championship odds:

Michael van Gerwen 9/4

Michael Smith 6/1

Gerwyn Price 13/2

Peter Wright 10/1

Luke Humphries 14/1

Jonny Clayton 16/1

Josh Rock 16/1

Rob Cross 22/1

Dimitri van den Bergh 25/1

Dave Chisnall 25/1

Odds via Betfair. Correct as of December 25.