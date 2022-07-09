Paul O'Donovan wins World Cup gold in first international appearance since Tokyo Olympics

Paul O’Donovan was back to his winning ways in Switzerland, where he won gold in lightweight single sculls - his first international appearance since becoming Olympic champion with his doubles partner Fintan McCarthy in Tokyo last year.

After making short work of his opening heat on Friday, the Skibbereen athlete had to race his semi and the final in one day at Lucerne, where he is Ireland’s sole representative at the third and final World Cup event of the season.

In the morning’s semi he had to come from behind after Uruguay sculler Bruno Cetraro Berriolo made all the early running, but O’Donovan once again sculled the fastest splits from 500m to win.

It was the Uruguayan who once again front-loaded his race in Saturday's final, only to be led by Australia’s Oscar McGuinness, but once again O’Donovan sculled his own race, moving through the pack until a finishing burst at 48 strokes per minute blew away the opposition. Belgium’s Tibo Vyvey came through to win silver behind O’Donovan, with Berriolo eclipsing McGuinness for bronze.

Exams and overseas hospital attachments have had to take priority for medical student O’Donovan.

“I’ve been away from the National Training Centre all year so now we need to go back and see where we are for the remainder of the season, and maybe see about a double again for the world championships,” he said.

Ireland’s lightweight coach Dominic Casey is spoiled for choice with athletes to fill the two coveted places in this Olympic boat class, with Gary O’Donovan, as well as Fintan and Jake McCarthy all in the running.