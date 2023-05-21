Paul O’Donovan to miss European Championships as Irish rowing team finalised
Liam Gorman
The Ireland team selected for the European Championships goes into the event in Slovenia next weekend with strong hopes of winning medals. The team was finalised on Friday, with a number of changes from the one officially entered. Ireland high Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni continued to test at a training camp in Italy. Jake McCarthy and single sculler Alison Bergin were initially named in the team but will not compete.