Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy stars of show as Ireland Czech in to World Rowing Championships

Conditions were a long way short of perfect for the opening day of the World Rowing Championships in Racice in the Czech Republic. A cool tailwind made for choppy waters and there was a spit of rain.

However, the young Ireland team had mixed, if generally encouraging results … and Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were the stars of the show.

The Czech Republic put it up to the all-conquering Irish lightweight double in their heat. But by halfway, their early lead had been cut to 0.4 of a second. But from there the steady pace of O’Donovan and McCarthy saw them move clear.

There are 29 crews in this class and the Ireland time was the fastest, though the win just takes them to a quarter-final. The quality of the field was attested to by the fact that neither New Zealand nor Australia could qualify directly from their heats and will need to contest repechages to make it into the top 24 of the quarter-finals.

A good performance on their debut by the Ireland double of Phil Doyle and Konan Pazzaia was a real boon. Doyle, who balances being a hospital doctor with his rowing, teamed up with 21-year-old Pazzaia to finish second behind Lithuania and qualify for Wednesday’s quarter-finals.

Twenty-year-old Brian Colsh, who formed a double with Pazzaia which took bronze at the World Under-23 Championships, showed maturity in his heat of the single sculls and took the third he needed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

For lightweight sculler Hugh Moore (22) the aim was top four and he finished fourth,10 seconds ahead of fifth-placed James McCullough of the United States.

The bar for Alison Bergin (20) in the women’s single was higher, and her fourth place in a very tough heat sees her set for a repechage. Lydia Heaphy will be disappointed to also need the ‘back door’ route. She had to win her heat of the lightweight single, but took second behind Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga.

Seven more Ireland crews go into action for the first time on Monday. The women’s four, with the same personnel which took bronze at Tokyo 2020, races at 10.47 Irish time