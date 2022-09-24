Paul O'Donovan, right, and Fintan McCarthy are now Olympic, European and world champions. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy continued their amazing winning run with a world championship gold in the Czech Republic today.

The Cork duo blew the competition away, with Italy and Ukraine a long way off in second and third respectively. The win means that the pair are now the Olympic, European and world champions in the lightweight double sculls.

As is O'Donovan and McCarthy's usual style, they started slowly, and were in last at the 700m mark. They made their move around the halfway, and as the race neared the 1500m point, the Irish boat was in front and widening the distance to the chasing pack.

O'Donovan and McCarthy then powered to the line, finishing in a time of 06:16.46, almost three seconds quicker than the Italians in second.

There was also success for Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen in the women's lightweight double sculls, as they came home in third to take a bronze medal. Great Britain took gold ahead of the USA, while the Irish boat battled with France before eventually taking third.