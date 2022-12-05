Pat Hickey has formally resigned as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Now 77, he self-suspended himself from all Olympic duties following his arrest during the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 as part of an investigation into the alleged illegal resale of Olympic tickets.

He has always denied any wrongdoing and though several charges were preferred against him he has never faced trial on any of them.

During an IOC press conference in Lausanne this evening it was announced that the Dubliner, a former President of the Olympic Council of Ireland, had tendered his resignation for health reasons on the advice of his doctors. The IOC’s Executive Board accepted his resignation.

“The IOC’s Executive Board would like to thank Mr Hickey for all his services to the Olympic movement over many years and wish him all the very best for his health and private life and I would like to add my own personal best wishes to Mr Hickey as well,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

Pat Hickey was one of Ireland’s best known and most powerful sports administrators at the time of his arrest which was captured by a Brazilian TV crew.

He became a member of the IOC in 1995 and was elected President of the European Olympic Committee in 2006. He played a key role in the establishment of the European Games. He was also a member of the IOC’s Executive Board.

Elected President of the Olympic Council of Ireland in 1989 he was due to stand down following the Rio Games in 2016.

On August 17 2016, he was arrested in his hotel suite in Rio during the games as part of an investigation into alleged illegal resale of Olympic tickets. He faced charges of facilitating ticket touting, formation of a cartel and ambush or illicit marketing.

He was released 13 days after his arrest on the orders of a Brazilian appeal court judge.

In November 2016 he was allowed his passport back following a bond payment of €410,000 and he returned to Ireland in early December 2016 when he vowed to clear his name.

The case has dragged on since. Late last year, some of the charges levelled against him and Kevin Mallon, director of sports hospitality company THG who were the Olympic Council of Ireland's official ticket resellers were dropped due to “extinction of punishability.”

No date was set for another hearing. Defence lawyers for the two Irish men have maintained their innocence since their arrest and have argued on several occasions in the court that there is a ‘lack of just cause’ for prosecuting the two.