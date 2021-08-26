Ellen Keane with her gold medal after winning the Women's SB8 100 metre breaststroke final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day two of the 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ellen Keane has won a gold medal for Ireland at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 26-year old Clontarf swimmer justified her tag as favourite in the SB8 100m breaststroke with a controlled performance to secure the win in 1:19.93 ahead of New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe (1.20.32).

The final in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre was a virtual re-run of the heat which Keane had described afterwards as “fun”.

Pascoe, New Zealand’s most decorated Paralympian, who was swimming in lane 5 alongside Keane, set a blistering pace and (as she did in the heat) and had a .27 second advantage at the 50m mark. However, Keane made a much better turn in the final and edged in front in the second 50m.

She maintained that advantage to win and the quality of her performance was evident in her personal best time – she was 1.78 seconds faster than her heat time which was also a personal best.

The 100m breaststroke is Keane’s favoured event but her gold medal performance was just reward for life-long commitment to the sport.

Keane, a bronze medallist in Rio 2016, made her Paralympic debut at the age of 13 in 2008 in Beijing. She swam in three finals in Rio. In London in 2012 she reached three finals and was fifth in the 100m butterfly. Three years ago at the European championships in Dublin she won the gold medal in the SBS 100m breaststroke.

The gold medal at Paralympic level is a seminal breakthrough for the Dubliner who has won four bronze medals at the World championships.

Afterwards Keane revealed that not everything went to plan as her goggles filled with water as soon as she dived in, but she claimed that she may have been aided by that mishap.

"I don't think it's fully sunk in yet," she told RTÉ Sport. "When I dove in my goggles filled up with water but I think that was maybe a good thing because I couldn't see where the girls were around me.

"Just on the turn I saw Sophie a little bit but I just had a game plan in mind and I stuck to that."

This is Ireland's first medal at the 2021 Paralympics and their 67th gold medal at the Paralympics and their 227th in total.