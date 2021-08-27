‘We're seen as equals here’ – Ellen Keane believes Paralympians have achieved parity with the Olympics

NEWLY crowned Paralympic champion Ellen Keane slept with the gold medal under her pillow in Tokyo last night.

"I haven't even got my box yet. It's currently under my pillow, I slept with it under my pillow last night, so I knew where it was,” she told Irish media this morning.

Keane said she was exhausted when she returned to a hero’s welcome from fellow Paralympians at the Olympic Village on Thursday night. She was unable to do her normal post-race warm-down in the pool after her victory in the 100m breaststroke.

“It was so rushed yesterday. After a few races, you need to swim down and get all of that lactate out of your body and recover, but I didn't get that yesterday because it was media, doping control and medal ceremony.

"So, this morning when I woke up, I was literally in bits and I was just, 'I can't even think about the gold medal right now', I was in so much pain.

"I just had a swim there, so I'm starting to feel a little bit better and even seeing everything on social media and Twitter, I'm beginning to realise what I've done and it's really lovely to know that I've actually finally done it.

"I feel like I've been walking the walk for a long time and I haven't had the gold medal to show I am capable of doing what I want to do.

"Now that I have it, I'm finally a little bit more at peace.

Keane revealed that when she met her coach Dave Malone after the race he joked to her, ‘It only took you 13 years’. She made her Paralympic debut in Beijing in 2008 when she was 13.

"It was great to be able to share that moment with him because me and Dave have had our sights on this gold medal for a long time and we've had so many ups and downs.

"I'm quite an emotional person, and usually in the past, my emotions have gotten the better of me. I think I've been in such a good frame of mind coming into this competition that he trusted that I would be able to keep my emotions in check, but it was always, 'OK, will she?'

"So when I was able to finish the race strong as well, he was delighted. We had a little moment.

"I had put the medal around my own neck, so no one had actually put the medal around my neck yet. I gave it to him straight away and said, 'here you go, this is yours' and he said, 'we'll get a photo'.

"I asked him to put the medal around my neck, so we had a little moment because he is a Paralympic gold medallist himself, so it was nice to be able to have that with him."

She revealed that her experience in Tokyo has convinced her that Paralympians have finally achieved parity with Olympians.

“In Beijing, there wasn't that much coverage or knowledge about the Paralympics, I was still getting called a 'Special Olympian' and by London 2012, with the coverage that Channel 4 did, people were starting to understand Paralympics a bit more.

"And then with Rio, having won the medal . . . it's always been growing, but I feel like Tokyo has been the pinnacle.

"Like, these Games are the first I've been at where I've seen the Olympic and Paralympic logos side by side. We're seen as equals here - there's a bottle of water in front of me and it has the two logos on it, and I've never seen that before.

"Even in Rio, all of the Olympic athletes got their phones and Paralympians didn't get anything, and here in Tokyo, we're getting all the same things. We're being treated as equals to the Olympians.

"We're just athletes who happen to have a disability and the Japanese people really respect that, and I'm hoping that will go out to the rest of the world and will start to seep into mainstream media and we'll start to see more people in mainstream media with disabilities.

"That kind of is the goal of the Paralympic movement, is to help people realise that anyone who has a disability is still a person and is still capable of things once you give them a challenge," she said.

Ellen will be back in the pool in the heats of the 200m individual medley next Wednesday.