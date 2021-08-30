Nicole Turner with her silver medal in Tokyo after finishing second in the S6 50m butterfly. Photo: Sportsfile

Nicole Turner has described winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympians as the best day of her life.

“It feels like a dream come true. This is honestly the best day of my life. It’s (the medal) for everybody at home, it’s not for me.”

She was still shaking when she spoke to RTÉ immediately after the S6 50m butterfly final in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

“To be honest, it hasn’t sunk in at all. Coming into Tokyo, having been so close to that bronze medal in Rio, the aim was just to get on the podium. I never thought, in a million years, it would be silver. I thought it would be bronze.

“I think I was shaking even before the race started, to be honest. The past five years have been pretty challenging, but the extra year did me justice.”

She explained that though she previously won a bronze medal in the event at world-championship level because swimmers can move up and down in classification, every competition is a new challenge.

“So, there are people in there who are new to the S6 category. I had to aim high to get a medal, but to reach the podium, because of the competitiveness, is something.

Read More

“It’s (the medal) is not just for me. I’m going to name four people: my coach Dave Malone, who has given up every hour of the day to come it at all sorts of times to training, my S&C (strength and conditioning) coach Niamh Buffini who took me one to one for the past two years and my mum and dad (Jason and Bernie).

“My dad has a full-time job, but my mum, she is the one who drives me to train every day. So, without her I wouldn’t be standing here today,” said Nicole, who promised to text her now that she has finished her competitions in Tokyo.

Nicole has had a consistent record of high achievement in the pool since her early teens.

She underlined her potential at the 2016 European Championships, winning three medals (two silver and a bronze).

Then, on her Paralympian debut at the age of 14, she reached five finals in Rio in 2016. Her best placing was fifth in the 50m butterfly, which has now become her specialist event.

In 2018, at the European Championships in Dublin, she won silver in the 50m butterfly, and a year later, she won a bronze in the event at the world championships in London.

Earlier this year, at the European Championships in Madeira, she won medals in four events: silver in the 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 50m freestyle and 200m individual medley.

The quality of her performance in Tokyo and the competitiveness of the field can be gauged by the fact that the gold medallist, 16-year-old Yuyan Jiang, set a world record of 34.56 in her heat, in which Turner finished in a personal best of 36.54. The Chinese swimmer was marginally slower (34.69) in the final, but the Portarlington student had to swim another PB of 36.30 to hold off bronze medallist Elizabeth Marks (United States), who finished in 36.83.