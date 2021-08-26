‘Superhuman’ Dame Sarah Storey hailed after clinching her 15th gold medal

Dame Sarah Storey has been hailed as a “superhuman” whose value to the paracycling community is worth as much weight in gold as the 15 she has won during an extraordinary Paralympic Games career.

British Cycling chief executive Brian Facer marvelled at Storey’s latest accomplishment, the 43-year-old smashing her own world record en route to retaining women’s C5 3000 metres individual pursuit gold at the Izu Velodrome.

If Storey successfully defends her C5 time trial and C4-5 road race crowns at these Tokyo Games next week then she would move on to 17 golds, one more than swimmer Mike Kenny claimed between 1976 and 1988.

Facer said: “She’s just superhuman. To have had the mindset, the ability and the body to be able to go on and do this, when others could give up and retire easily sooner than this, is just phenomenal.

“It’s really hard to put into words and it’s really hard to put into words what it means to the paracycling community. It shows us all that if we go on and work hard then we can achieve great things in our own lives.

“Dame Sarah Storey is an inspiration and if it encourages more people to get on a bike and a smile on their face then that’s got to be a good thing. She’s done that for a number of years now.”

Storey’s remarkable Paralympic journey started in swimming at Barcelona 1992 and has now encompassed eight Games, while she has juggled her career with her duties as a mother to two young children.

Storey, born without a functioning left hand after her arm became entangled in the umbilical cord in the womb, has long been regarded as someone who breaks down barriers and shifts perceptions for disabled people.

Speaking at an event led by the National Lottery, which supports British Cycling through funding and a host of community programmes to get more people active, Facer added: “She’s now setting the standard for us all to follow.

“In terms of the dedication, the mindset and the training that she puts in, the family life she has with her children and all that sort of stuff going on as well, what an inspiration she really is to us all.”