Still the fastest Paralympian on the planet – unbeaten Jason Smyth’s legacy may never be surpassed

Jason Smyth of Ireland on his way to winning the Men's T13 100 metre final at the Olympic Stadium on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Jason Smyth of Ireland on his way to winning the Men's T13 100 metre final at the Olympic Stadium on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dave Donnelly

Jason Smyth cemented his reputation as Ireland’s best-ever sprinter after sealing a record-equalling sixth visually-impaired Paralympic gold medal on Sunday morning.

The Derry man ran a time of 10.53 to hold off Algerian Djamil Skander Athmani (10.54) by the slimmest of margins and win a fourth successive T13 100m gold, adding to his 200m medals from the Beijing and London games.

The 34-year-old has never been beaten at the Paralympic Games and, with just three years until Paris 2024, he may fancy a tilt at taking the record outright.

