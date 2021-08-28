Passion for sport remains strongest in those with the hardest fight

There’s no easy way to quantify it, no metric by which to gauge the depth of feeling the athletes have for this event – the sun around which their whole world orbits.

If the Olympics for many present a quadrennial reintroduction to sports that exist in the peripheral vision, then the Paralympics are an amplified version of the same thing, a riddle that, for the casual sports fan, can often take some solving.

There’s the wide and confusing blend of classifications; the strange spin-off versions of sports we’re more familiar with; in places, there’s great strength, skill and superlative speed, the kind we instinctively associate with sporting greatness. Then there are also the disabilities – some mild, some severe – that challenge us to appreciate this spectacle through a different lens, to try our best to walk a mile in the athletes’ shoes and to sense how special a performance was, given the structural limitations that underpinned it.

To gain a greater foothold in the eyes of its audience, every sporting event has to ask a simple question: why should they care?

When it comes to the Paralympics, and to furthering the appreciation of disability sport, that’s sometimes been a tough question to answer. One of the major gripes in para-sport is that success is not recognised in the same manner as other competitions. While that’s undeniably true, it’s also a shaky argument.

While comparisons are perhaps inevitable, given the similarities of the formats, grouping the Olympics and Paralympics in such a way only harms the latter.

There may be a whopping 1.2 billion people in the world living with a disability, but the comparative lack of numbers filtering into para-sport means medals can’t simply be given a like-for-like weighting, even if Sport Ireland’s carding scheme suggests they can.

Ireland has won 222 Paralympic medals since the event’s first edition in 1960, and in that time the Olympic team have brought back 26 medals.

Paralympic athletes work just as hard and train every bit as professionally as Olympians, but the greater global depth Olympic athletes must rise through to reach the top of the podium is the chief reason why their medals create a more seismic impact.

This isn’t to suggest Paralympic medals come easy, but the desire in such circles to have them acknowledged with the very same appreciation undermines the different but far more legitimate argument that disability sport should get far more airtime.

But why should the audience care?

The best place to start is to see how much the athletes care, and how much those around them care.

Sport is at its finest and most compelling when it serves up a Russian roulette blast of elation or agony – kind to some but downright sadistic in its cruelty to others.

We can deny it all we want, but part of the attraction as viewers is that it makes Bart Simpsons of us all, voyeuristically pausing the TV to pinpoint the moment Ralph Wiggum’s “heart rips in half”.

Whether it’s tears of joy, tears of pain, the depth of emotion it stirs at its highest reaches makes it hard to look away.

We saw plenty of that at the Olympics earlier this month. We saw plenty more at the Paralympics earlier this week, and we’ll see lots more over the coming eight days. Most of those tuning in might not know their T13 from their SB8 category, their goalball from their boccia, but the true power of the Paralympics – as with the Olympics – is discovering something you didn’t know you liked, drawn in and made to care by a story that allowed you to connect.

And there are so many stories in Tokyo that will allow us to connect. Talk to Paralympians and most will play down their abilities, along with the difficulties they rose above to make it to that stage.

Such is the way among many individual sportspeople, typically more the introverted types than those who ply their trade on a pitch. It’s usually only those around them who can best illustrate the scale of their success.

Take Barry McClements, the 19-year-old from Comber, Co Down, who had his right leg amputated above the knee when he was a 10-month-old baby.

Throughout his teenage years, his alarm clock would go off at 4am and he’d be out the door by 5am, making the trip to Newtownards for the first of two pool sessions each day.

His driver was his father, also Barry, who had to watch his son narrowly miss out on qualification for the Rio Games, but who will now watch from afar as their family dream comes true in Tokyo.

“What he’s achieved in such a short time is inspirational,” says McClements Snr. “Every one of them, even those who didn’t get the qualifying time, deserve a standing ovation. They’re young guys giving so much for their dreams. Their friends are going out and enjoying themselves and they’re having to go to bed at eight o’clock. I couldn’t have done it.”

That last line is the key one: he couldn’t have done it. Most of us, presented with the same talent and opportunity, also couldn’t have done it.

For some, that might come down to a lack of interest; for others, a lack of willingness to undertake the years of work it takes to make it to Tokyo.

McClements likely won’t win a medal in any of the four events he swims in at the Games, the goal at this point of his career being to make finals. And that’s OK. Not everyone can be a Jason Smyth or an Ellen Keane.

Look elsewhere around the Irish team and the sentiment you’ll find among their loved ones is the same: great admiration.

Take Greta Streimikyte, the 1,500m runner who finished fourth at the Rio Games and who will look to go one better in the T13 (partially-sighted) final at 11.10am Irish time this morning.

“She is committed,” says her brother, Arnas. “If she falls down, gets injured, she always gets back up. It’s just who she is. Whether it’s college or sport, she always puts 110 per cent, no matter what she’s doing.”

He’ll be watching this morning with the rest of the family in Bettystown, all of them knowing the countless 80-mile weeks and mountains of ancillary work Streimikyte has done to be there, on this day, as good as she can be.

No matter the result, there’s a great meaning to be taken from that – a pursuit with a value that goes far beyond medals.