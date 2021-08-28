| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Passion for sport remains strongest in those with the hardest fight

Cathal Dennehy

Russian roulette of glory and pain alone reasons for audiences to care about ‘inspirational’ athletes

Ellen Keane of Ireland with her gold medal after winning the Women's SB8 100 metre breaststroke final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day two during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand
Ellen Keane Expand
General view during the Men's 200m Individual Medley SM6 heats during the Swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Thursday August 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Swimming. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Ellen Keane of Ireland with her gold medal after winning the Women's SB8 100 metre breaststroke final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day two during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ellen Keane of Ireland with her gold medal after winning the Women's SB8 100 metre breaststroke final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day two during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ellen Keane

Ellen Keane

General view during the Men's 200m Individual Medley SM6 heats during the Swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Thursday August 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Swimming. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire.

General view during the Men's 200m Individual Medley SM6 heats during the Swimming at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on the second day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Thursday August 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Swimming. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire.

/

Ellen Keane of Ireland with her gold medal after winning the Women's SB8 100 metre breaststroke final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day two during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

There’s no easy way to quantify it, no metric by which to gauge the depth of feeling the athletes have for this event – the sun around which their whole world orbits.

If the Olympics for many present a quadrennial reintroduction to sports that exist in the peripheral vision, then the Paralympics are an amplified version of the same thing, a riddle that, for the casual sports fan, can often take some solving.

There’s the wide and confusing blend of classifications; the strange spin-off versions of sports we’re more familiar with; in places, there’s great strength, skill and superlative speed, the kind we instinctively associate with sporting greatness. Then there are also the disabilities – some mild, some severe – that challenge us to appreciate this spectacle through a different lens, to try our best to walk a mile in the athletes’ shoes and to sense how special a performance was, given the structural limitations that underpinned it.

Related topics

More On Paralympic Games

Most Watched

Privacy