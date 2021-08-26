Paralympics Day Two: Cyclists beat personal bests and set new Irish records at Tokyo Velodrome

Ronan Grimes competes in the Men's C4-5 1000 metre time trial at the Izu Velodrome on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Here’s how Team Ireland fared overnight and what’s to come today on the second day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Cycling (track)

Galway’s Ronan Grimes produced his best ever performance in the C4 1000m Time Trial Final with a ride of 1:08.62 this morning.

Grimes shaved over a second off his personal best in the event and finished in 15th overall with Spain’s Cabello winning with a new World Record as Britain and Slovakia completed the medal positions.

Grimes was pleased with his performance and is now looking forward to the rest of the competition. “Nice to get the nerves out of the way, go through the warm up, get a feel of the track under speed and hopefully that’s good confidence for tomorrow so,” he said.

Earlier, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal set new Irish records and personal bests in their B3 1000m time trial final.

The Irish pairing finished in a time of 1:09.044.

Larissa Klaassen of the Netherlands won the gold medal, with Great Britain's Aileen McGlynn taking silver and Belgium's Griet Hoet winning the bronze.

“We are really happy with our race, really happy with our result because we got a PB by 1.3 seconds and delighted with the race. We couldn’t have done any more, a PB is fantastic,” said Dunlevy.

McCrystal added: “Today was a nerve settler for us. It was really good to have it before the 3k, so that we could go through the warm, the procedure. All you can do on the day is go faster than you’ve gone before and I think it shows that we’ve got form, hopefully it will carry on to the next three events.”

Swimming

Ellen Keane was competing in her favoured event, the SB8 100m Breaststroke Heats and she delivered her best ever performance with a time of 1:21.71.

Keane competed in a tough heat that included Sophie Pascoe (New Zealand) and Marques Soto (Spain). From the beginning it was clear that it was going to be a head-to-head between Pascoe and Keane with the New Zealander having the edge at the turn.

However, Keane powered back into the race and took the touch ahead of New Zealand’s most decorated Paralympian. Despite the win Ellen was determined to remain grounded.

“The heat was fun, I just wanted to get in and swim fast and that’s what I did. Tonight though the girls that I swim against are world class so anything can happen tonight in the final,” she said.

Keane had been preceded into the pool by rising Limerick star Róisín Ní Riain.

The 16-year-old made her Paralympic debut only yesterday but today she made light of competing against a world class field to finish in third place with a new Personal Best of 1:09.23 in the SB13 100m Backstroke, a race in which the winner, Pergolini from the USA, set a new World Record. Róisín said;

“I’m happy with it, I think it’s the fastest I’ve ever been, it’s a Pb, and that’s always good and hopefully I can improve on that this evening,” she added afterwards.

Equestrian

First of the Irish to compete in the Equestrian Arena this morning will be Tamsin Addison and Rosemary Gaffney who will compete in the Grade V and Grade IV Individual Tests respectively.

Table Tennis

Colin Judge, who had been scheduled to compete today has been given a walk over into the next round following the withdrawal of his opponent, Welder Knaf from Brazil.

Judge will now have to wait until today’s action finishes before he knows who his opponent will be in the second round.

Day 2 Irish Paralympics schedule

Grade IV Individual Test, Rosemary Gaffney, 09:53am

Grade V Individual Test, Tamsin Addison, 12:33pm

S13 100m Backstroke Final, Róisín Ní Riain, 11:12am

SB8 100m Breaststroke Final, Ellen Keane, 11:40am