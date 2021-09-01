Paralympics Day 8: Keane and Ní Ríain into swimming finals, O’Reilly fourth in H5 Road Race

Ellen Keane after competing in the SM9 200 metre medley preliminary heat on day eight of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Shizuoka, Japan. Photo: Sportsfile

It's Day 8 of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. Here’s how Team Ireland are faring.

SWIMMING

Ellen Keane returned to action following her gold medal last week and she produced a strong performance to qualify for the finals of the Women’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9.

The Dubliner finished second in her heat with a time of 2.40.99 leaving her in seventh place overall for the final which takes place at 10.40am Irish time.

“I knew I had to go fast to try and make the final tonight so I gave all that I had. I was actually so nervous, I felt like I was going to get sick before the race just because it’s such a hard field,” she said

“You could swim a best time and still not make a final. And I was just less than a second off my best.”

Róisín Ní Riain has also qualified for another final in her concluding event at her debut Paralympic Games in Tokyo, setting a new personal best along the way. The 16-year-old finished second in the heats of the Women’s 100m Breaststroke - SB13 with a time of 1.20.81.

She found herself in fifth position at the halfway point but produced a terrific second 50m sprint to beat out her competitors from Germany, Uzbekistan and RPC. She qualifies fifth for the final later today which takes place at 11.09 Irish time.

“I’m really happy with that. I was looking to go out and enjoy that swim today and I did that. To come out with a PB, I’m really happy with that. I was hoping for a PB, I don’t know what it was, nearly two seconds, I’m really happy with that,” she said.

“I think something I do need to work on is going out faster but at least I was able to close and have that finishing speed as well.

“I was hoping to make a final but I really didn’t know so [delighted] to be able to make one last one and hopefully one last good swim tonight. The whole experience has been great, I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m just trying to take it all in. I’m really happy so far.”

First out in the pool this morning for Team Ireland was Barry McClements who finished just outside of the final times in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley - SM9. McClements raced a time of 2:29.68 which left him in joint fourth position in this morning’s heats alongside Italy’s Simone Ciulli.

“I added on four seconds to my PB so it’s a bit disappointing but it’s not my main event so I’ll come back tomorrow and go for that PB. It’s a long competition for swimmers, there’s usually only seven days and this one’s 10 days so I have to learn from this and take it to Paris.”

CYCLING

Gary O’Reilly brought a memorable first Paralympic Games to a close with another excellent performance that saw him finish in fourth place having been in contention throughout the event.

Gary stayed with the group until near to the end of the race but a breakaway group of 3 riders made a break that the rest of the riders couldn’t answer. In the end Gary himself made a break to ensure that he finished in fourth position in the H5 Road Race with a time of 2:24.57.

Gary O'Reilly competes in the Men's H5 road race at the Fuji International Speedway on day eight of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Shizuoka, Japan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Gary O'Reilly competes in the Men's H5 road race at the Fuji International Speedway on day eight of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Shizuoka, Japan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It proved to be a spectacular finish to the race as Dutch rider, Valize and Frenchman Verngnaud sprinted against each other for the win with Valize pipping his rival at the finish line.

“I’m chuffed about the Games as a whole. I think fourth today was the best result I could have hoped for to be honest. With the medal yesterday, I’m still struggling to believe that happened, so I think all in all it’s job done. I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

DISCUS

Despite saving her best throw until last, Cork discus thrower Niamh McCarthy finished fifth in the F41 final.

The Rio silver medallist and three-time world medallist produced her best throw of 28:94 metres in the sixth round. Her first round 28:59m had her lying third after the second round but the standard of competition was sensational and saw the world record change hands three times.

Niamh McCarthy competing in the F41 Women's Discus Final at the Olympic Stadium on day eight during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Niamh McCarthy competing in the F41 Women's Discus Final at the Olympic Stadium on day eight during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Defending champion Roaua Tlili took gold with her final throw of 37.91m to overtake Morocco’s Youssra Karim (37:35m) whose teammate Hayat El Garaa took bronze with 29:30.

McCarthy said: “I’m happy with my performance. I know other people were expecting better things but it’s been a very hard few years so just to make it here and to have a few good throws I’m happy with that.

“My PB is over 30m and I’m a way’s off my season best. If you just look at the result you’d be thinking if I did slightly nearer to it I could have got a medal but I don’t think I could have done more today, I did as best as I could.

"Had the Games gone ahead last year I wouldn’t have been in them. I’ve been trying for years to get back to where I used to be so it’s been a difficult time. I’ve changed as a person.

"That’s not to say that those strengths aren’t in there but they’re not with me right now in the quantity that I’d like so I’m happy to just have made it to this competition. It was touch-and-go so I’m really proud of myself.”

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day 8 Results

SM9 200m Individual Medley Heat, Barry McClements , 2:29.68, Joint 4th place

SM9 200m Individual Medley Heat, Ellen Keane, 2:40.99, 2nd place

SB13 100m Breaststroke Heat, Róisín Ní Riain, 1:20.81, 2nd place

H5 Road Race, Gary O’Reilly, 2:24.57, 4th place

SH2 R5, Philip Eaglesham, 632.0, 21st place

F41 Discus, Niamh McCarthy, 28.94m, 5th place

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day 8 Schedule

10:40am, SM9 200m Individual Medley Final, Ellen Keane

11:09, SB13 100m Breaststroke Final, Róisín Ní Riain

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day 9 Schedule

01:07am, S6 400m Freestyle Heat, Patrick Flanagan

01:36am, S8 100m Butterfly Heat, Barry McClements

02:00am, Men’s KL3 Canoe Heat, Pat O’Leary

03:30am, Men’s VL3 Canoe Heat, Pat O’Leary

*09:22am, S8 100m Butterfly Final, Barry McClements (Subject to Qualification)