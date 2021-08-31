Paralympics Day 7: Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal take sensational gold for Ireland in women's B time trial

Eve McCrystal, pilot, and Katie George Dunlevy, stoker, both of Ireland, competing in the women's 'B' time trial at the Fuji International Speedway on day seven during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Shizuoka, Japan. Photo: Sportsfile

Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won Ireland's third gold this morning at the Paralympics after obliterating the field in the women's B time trial. Team Ireland had earlier picked up another medal as hand-cyclist Gary O'Reilly took bronze in humid conditions in the men’s H5 time trial.

Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal picked up their second medal od the Tokyo Paralympics at the Fuji International Speedway in Tokyo today.

The Irish duo won the Women's B time trial with a time of 47:32.07 to add to their B 3000m individual silver that they won at the weekend.

They finished well clear of Britain's Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall, who were second in a time of 48:32.06.

Expand Close Gary O'Reilly with his bronze medal after competing in the Men's H5 Time Trial at the Fuji International Speedway on day seven during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Shizuoka, Japan. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

In sweltering heat and drenching humidity, Gary O’Reilly secured a bronze for Ireland in the men’s H5 time trial at the Fuji International Speedway.

The Portlaoise hand-cyclist set 39:36.46 to take third place in a hard-fought event around the famous motor racing circuit in the rolling foothills below Mount Fuji.

Dutch rider Mitch Valize took the win with 38:12.94. It was a difficult race and the early stages of the time trial saw O'Reilly lose time as the splits came in, but he worked through each pedal revolution and clawed back onto the podium as the kilometres ticked by to give Ireland its latest medal.

Immediately after the race, Gary said “I’m completely shocked, to be honest – didn’t expect to get the medal. I’m just absolutely delighted.

“I am so happy to have done it for everyone at home – I did for them. All my family, my wife Hazel, are up watching it, I’m sure they’re as happy as I am.”

“I think I was 20 seconds down on podium on the first lap but I had Neill (Delahaye – coach) in my ear telling me to stick to the plan.

“I realised we just needed to stay with the plan, I came back up on time, then with the second lap - started putting time into them. Thankfully it worked,” he said.

Gary explained the difficult weather had an the impact on his ability to perform.

“There are really difficult conditions here, push through our (heart and power) zones and then recover on the downhill.

“The climate might have caught people out, it is very humid and hot. It was all about a real pacing strategy race today – so that you don’t burn up too quickly,” he added.

The sacrifices of the athletes are a constant theme here at the Paralympic Games in Japan and Gary explained how that has affected him.

“As my friends all know, I don’t get to spend as much time with them – like when they’re going out for a pint.

“You don’t get to go out so you spend a lot of time in the room at home alone on a turbo trainer for four or five hours on a turbo trainer. It is all worth it on a day like today,” he said.

O'Reilly will line out in the road race tomorrow morning and he is anxious to recover as he pursues his second medal of the Games.

“Just want to go in and try and recover as best I can. We’re up early in the morning, so I’ll try and stick with it and do my best and see what happens at the end of the race."

Richael Timothy had been the first of the Irish to experience competing on the Fuji International Speedway. The young Paralympian competed in the C3 time trial but she found the circuit to be a gruelling opponent. Timothy battled gamely throughout and recorded a time of 30:55.24 to finish in 14th place overall.

After the race, she said “It was really hard, to be honest. Just I found it so tough, not even the hilly parts but the technical parts. For me, my right side is so much weaker, so when I’m going I kind of, not panicked, but I went to use my right hand the way I used to use it to and it caused a bit of a slip.

"I had to slow down a bit in the bends, just be cautious going into them to keep upright. It is the hardest TT I have ever done. I pushed so hard today, and that’s what I wanted to do – just leave it all out there – I feel like I did that.

"That was the hardest race I’ve done – I looked down at one point and my heart rate was 200 – I went as hard as I could.”

Ronan Grimes clocked a time of 47:40.06 in the men's C4 time trial, finishing in sixth place.

Athletics

Orla Comerford was the sole member of Team Ireland to compete at the Olympic Stadium today as she ran in the third heat of the T13 100m. She faced a very strong field and knew that to qualify she would need to break her personal best.

She crossed the link in fourth with a time of 12.87, which meant that she did not progress to the finals. However, speaking after the race she revealed the difficulties that she has had whilst preparing for today’s event, including the death of her coach Brian Corcoran.

“It was, in our opinion, a very realistic and achievable goal to be making that final and being competitive in it,” she said.

"You know, the expectation for these games have shifted a number of times this year with injury and we’ve had to adapt to those changes and unfortunately one of them came on the last day of training camp in Narita where I sustained a small tear in my quad so for me the last couple of weeks have been all about being in a position where I could go out and line up on the track.

"I knew there was no way that I could be realistically competitive and pushing for the times I would have expected from myself a month ago so, unfortunately, that was the reality today so the goal after that happened was to line up, to be there, to race, to cross the finish line and, to be honest, I wasn’t even sure that would happen.

“Lining up was incredibly important for me with losing my coach, Brian Corcoran, two weeks ago. I saw him the day I left and I know that he was incredibly proud of me being here and being on the plane so for me it was about lining up and being there and I think he was with me every step of the way.

"To his family, who have been so incredibly strong and so incredibly kind, I’m sure this has been an incredibly difficult time for them, it’s been a very difficult time for all of us.

"It was really hard being here by myself, I was lonely not being at home with the Raheny Shamrocks gang and his family and everything like that but I know that, at the end of the day, this is where he wanted me to be, he told me as much and so my goal was to be out there and, while I knew I couldn’t make him proud with the times and the performance I hoped that he would be proud of my resilience and my drive to be out there on the starting line.”

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day 7 Results

C3 Time Trial Final, Richael Timothy, 30:55.24, 14th

H5 Time Trial, Gary O’Reilly, 39:36.46, 3rd, Bronze Medal

T13 100m Heat, Orla Comerford, 12.87, 4th

C4 Time Trial, Ronan Grimes, 47:40.06, 6th

B Time Trial, Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal, Gold medal