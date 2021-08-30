Paralympics Day 6: McClements seventh in S9 100m backstroke final with Turner and Ní Riain to come in pool

Barry McClements of Ireland competes in the Men's S7 100 metre backstroke final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre on day six during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

After the excitement of Jason Smyth's gold medal in the 100m on Sunday, it was back to business for Team Ireland. Three Irish athletes competed in the swimming pool in their heats, all of them making it to their respective finals, whilst Kerrie Leonard saw her campaign in archery come to an end after a brilliant showing in Tokyo 2020.

SWIMMING

Barry McClements has finished seventh in the S9 100m backstroke final at the Paralympics in Tokyo in a new personal best time of 1:05.76.

The 19-year old said afterwards he was very happy with his performance. Earlier, he set a new PB in the heats when he finished fourth in 1:06.31. Before coming to Japan, he hadn’t broken 1:07.

“My aim is for Paris (Paralymics in 2024). This is a good stepping-stone,” he told RTÉ after the final.

McClements had been the first Irish athlete in the pool on Monday where he set the tone for what was to follow by qualifying from his heat with his second personal best in two events.

“I’m good after that. I qualified and a PB,“ the Co. Down swimmer said, speaking after the heat.

“Happy, five days since I was in the pool racing. So it’s just about keeping ticking over. I always have the speed to go out fast. Just coming back, I died a little bit, but I set a personal best and qualified.”

Nicole Turner will have a lot of hope going with her into today’s final after a wonderful performance in the S6 50m Butterfly. It took a world-record display by her Chinese rival Yuyan Jiang to deny Turner the race win, but as it is, she will compete in the final after being the second fastest overall in her favoured event.

“That went really well. This is my favourite event and to qualify second fastest, when I thought I would qualify third, that really drives me and I can’t wait for the final this evening,” she said.

Ireland’s youngest and busiest Paralympian, Róisín Ní Riain, returned to the pool again on Monday for the heats of the S13 200m Individual Medley and she again produced an outstanding performance with a third-place finish to guarantee her progression to the final.

Despite the quality of her performance, Ní Riain is adamant that there is more to come: “It was okay, an alright swim, I would have liked it to be a bit faster but I got another chance tonight. Hopefully, I can do well then.”

ARCHERY

Kerrie Leonard’s Paralympic Games experience was brought to an end on Monday under the blazing Tokyo sun by Stepanida Artakhinova of the Russian Paralympic Committee.

Leonard was in contention throughout the head-to-head last-16 match until the third end when Kerrie shot a costly 24 compared to her opponents 29. She did manage to win the next end with a superb 29, but the damage had been done at that stage and Artakhinova was able to see it out for the win. Leonard was pleased with her first Paralympic experience and is already looking forward to more:

"It’s amazing to have made the last 16 in the Paralympics and it shows, if you’re given the opportunity, just how much you can do if you go for it," she said afterwards.

SHOOTING

Phil Eaglesham produced a PB performance to finish with a score of 626.6, adding 3.9 to his total. It left him in 14th place overall.

