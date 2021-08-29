Paralympics Day 5: Jason Smyth coasts into Sunday morning’s T13 100m final

ATHLETICS

Ireland's Jason Smyth bids for a fourth successive Paralympic 100m title in Tokyo today (11.53).

Dubbed the ‘Fastest Paralympian on the Planet’, the Derry sprinter has been unbeaten in the T13 100m at the Paralympians since winning his first gold medal in Beijing in 2008. He retained his title in London (2012) and Rio (2016).

Now at the age of 34 he is aiming for another title. In his heat he ran a seasonal best of 10.74 to cruise into the final as the race winner.

Speaking afterwards Smyth said “It's been a tough year and a half for everybody, not just for sport. I tend not to get too caught into that, it’s about over coming challenges that sit in front of you.

“Things have been improving. Last couple of weeks here things have been clicking, timing has been pretty good. It is now about executing in the final.”

ARCHERY

Meanwhile, Meath’s Kerrie-Louise Leonard is through to the last eight of the Archery competition. She won her head-to-head against an India’s Jyoti Jyoti 141-137 to advance.

She trailed 26-27 after the first end but then produced two perfect ‘spiders’ (the equivalent of a bullseye) to win the second end 29-25 and lead by three (55-52). Her Indian opponent responded by shooting a faultless third end (30-29) but Leonard crucially only dropped one point to hold a two-point lead (84-82) ahead of the dramatic fourth end.

Jyoti kept the pressure on by shooting 29 but Leonard opened with two spiders and then, when her arrow slipped before her third shot, she stopped, re-set herself and produced a third spider to clinch the perfect score (30-29) and move three points clear (114-111).

Both women were less accurate in the final end (27-26) but the 30-year-old from Culmullen, who is Ireland’s first archer in a Paralympic or Olympic Games in 13 years, had already done enough to clinch a famous victory.

She next faces Stepanida Artakhinova (RPC) in the last 16 on Monday (02:59am Irish time). “It feels amazing and I feel vindicated after saying on Friday that I preferred the match-play,” she said." All I was thinking coming out today was ‘don’t fall on your face’ so I’m really delighted.

“I’m buzzing. I’ve been thinking a lot about what I want from these Games and what I really want to do is get more people into the sport. I want more para archers, I want to bring them along, I want to create a system for spotting talent in Ireland and nurturing it. So the longer I can stay in this competition and the more visibility I can give to the sport the better.”

POWER LIFTING

In power lifting Britney Arendse had a best lift of 107kgs – a personal best – finished seventh overall.

“I had no idea that I would get the 3PB’s, 1 PB and a bonus medal maybe but I got the 3 PB’s instead and that’s even bigger,” Arendse said.

“106 (kg) was what was decided weeks ago. 107 (kg) was decided literally seconds after I came off the stage. We didn’t think we’d get it but we just said go for it you know.”

SWIMMING

In the heats of the S13 50m freestyle Róisín Ní Riain – who has already contested three swimming final at the Games - was seventh fastest in 28.88. The young Limerick woman will return to the pool tomorrow for one of her favoured events, the Women’s 200m Individual Medley.

WHAT’S ON LATER

Irish attention for the evening sessions in Tokyo will focus squarely on the Olympic Stadium where Smyth will defend his title and Kerry’s Jordan Lee will make his Paralympic debut in the T47 High Jump.

In the Equestrian Centre Tamsin Addison will bring the Irish equestrian programme at Tokyo 2020 to an end when she is the final member of Team Ireland to compete in the team event following good performances from Michael Murphy and Kate Kerr Horan in yesterday’s sessions.

