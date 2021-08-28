Paralympics Day 4: Another medal for Ireland as Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal take silver at Izu Velodrome

Eve McCrystal, left, and Katie-George Dunlevy of Ireland with their silver medals during the Women's B 3000 metre Individual Pursuit final medal ceremony at the Izu Velodrome during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

CYCLING

Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have delivered Ireland’s first Para Cycling medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the second medal for Team Ireland and only the third ever medal for an Irish competitor on the track at the Paralympic Games.

The pair showed incredible speed in their qualifying round to set a new World Record of 3:19:946 in the Women’s B 3000m Individual Pursuit and set up their opportunity to race for gold in the medal race.

However, the British duo of Lora Fachie and Corinne Hall immediately broke that record with the next and final run. The two tandem pairs then faced off for gold in the final but it was the UK pair that made the better start.

Dunlevy and McCrystal managed to reel in their rivals in the middle 1000m of the race but Fachie and Hall ultimately re-established their lead before crossing the line to win gold.

Speaking afterwards McCrystal said “I think we did ourselves proud, we left nothing to chance, no stone was left unturned by our coach Neill (Delahaye) and Cycling Ireland. He made sure that we would get here in best possible form. To get that performance, I just can’t believe it. I’m so proud of Katie and I know she is proud of me – I am just so happy that we did this.”

Dunlevy added “I’m in a bit of shock, it is absolutely amazing. If someone said to me before that I would get a medal in the pursuit I would never have thought it in my wildest dreams. We were hoping to do a good ride and get a PB. To get that and a world record, I’m just speechless.”

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins was among those who congratulated the duo on their success.

“My warmest congratulations to Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal who today won silver in the B 3000m Individual Pursuit, adding to their remarkable record when representing Team Ireland,” President Higgins said.

Martin Gordon and Eamon Byrne produced another brilliant performance on the Izu Velodrome in the early hours of this morning to maintain the Para Cycling team’s record of having every rider deliver a personal best performance to date. The tandem duo are sprint specialists and they showed their class in the B1000m Time Trial final as they smashed their previous mark to finish on 1:01.545 in an excellent 5th place overall, well clear of the Spanish pairing in 6th place. Great Britain’s Neil Fachie and Matthew Rotherham took the gold medal with a new World Record time of 58.038.

Gordon was delighted with the performance saying, “That’s a huge PB time. We didn’t just break our PB, we absolutely destroyed it. To come over from World’s last year to get 1:03.6 and do what we did today, 1:01.545 is just fantastic.”

Pilot Eamon Byrne added “I couldn’t tell you about the race, never remember the kilo. Go out hard and try and be smooth in the middle and just die – and that’s what we did. It hurt a lot. Don’t look at split, tell you that was a power PB.”

SWIMMING

Like the cyclists, every swimmer that has competed this week has broke their own personal best performances and that continued with Nicole Turner in the Aquatics Centre in the SB6 100m Breaststroke Heat. Turner finished 3rd in her heat to advance through to the final with that new PB of 1:40.82.

”It’s really important to get into the final tonight as it’s my last event before the 50m Butterfly, my main event, and I wasn’t expecting to get a morning PB so I’m delighted,” Turner said before a seventh place finish in the final.

The 19-year old Portarlington swimmer was marginally outside that personal best time set earlier in the heat. She clocked a time of 1:41.63 in the final which was won by Britain’s Maise Summers-Newton in a Paralympic record time of 1:32.34.

Turner now has a couple of days rest before her main event in Tokyo, the 50m butterfly which takes place on Monday.

EQUESTRIAN

The Para Equestrian Team event begins at 9am.

ATHLETICS

Greta Streimikyte will try to win Ireland’s first medal on the track in the T13 1500m final.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Team Ireland Results Day 4

SB6, 100m Breaststroke heat, Nicole Turner, 1:40.82 (PB), 3rd place.

SB6, 100m Breaststroke final, Nicole Turner, 1:41.63, 7th place.

B3000m Individual Pursuit heat, Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal, 3:19:946 (PB) Qualified for Gold Medal race

B3000m Individual Pursuit final, Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal, 3:21.505 Silver Medal

B1000m Time Trial final, Martin Gordon & Eamon Byrne, 1:01.545 (PB)

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Team Ireland Schedule Day 4

Grade 1-V, Team Test to Music 09:00am

T13 1500m final, Greta Streimikyte, 11:10