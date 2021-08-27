Paralympics Day 3: Róisín Ní Ríain qualifies for another swimming final with a new personal best

Róisín Ní Ríain made it to another final on Friday. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick teenager Róisín Ní Ríain has qualified another swimming final at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, managing to set yet another personal best in the pool in the process.

Ní Ríain will return to action at 11:43am Irish time for the final of the S13 400m freestyle.

The 16-year-old finished third in her heat in a time of 4:45.14, enough to qualify her as the seventh fasted swimmer for the eight person final. She also finished third her heat for the SB13 backstroke 100m on Thursday.

Ní Riain will be confident of improving on her time for the final, having done just that in yesterday's backstroke final.

Cycling

Ronan Grimes gave everything but lost his bronze medal race in the Men's C4 4000m individual pursuit.

Grimes missed out against Colombia's Diego German Duenas in, losing a race he had been in control of for a long period.

The Irish cyclist raced into an early lead, putting the hammer down and by halfway he was 1.638 seconds in front.

The Galway man continued to dictate the pace, stretching his lead further. With 1km left, he was almost two seconds ahead of the Colombian.

However, Grimes visibly flagged in the final kilometre at the Tokyo velodrome and Duenas applied the pressure.

The Colombian turned in the fasted 1k split of the race, overhauling Grimes to edge him out by 1.394 seconds to take the medal.

IRISH IN ACTION ON FRIDAY AUGUST 27

01:00-03:00 Archery – Kerrie Leonard, women’s individual compound open ranking round

02:00 Cycling (track) – Richael Timothy, C3 500m time trial final

02:55 Swimming Roisin Ni Riain, S13 400m freestyle heats

03:00/03:40 Table Tennis – Colin Judge, class 3 men’s singles qualification

03:14 Cycling (track) – Ronan Grimes, C4-5 4000m individual pursuit qualifying

07:15 Cycling (track) – Ronan Grimes, C4-5 4000m individual pursuit final

08:00-11:22 Equestrian – Michael Murphy, Grade 1 individual test final

11:22-14:14 Equestrian – Kate Kerr Horan, Grade 3 Individual test final

11:43 Swimming – Roisin Ni Riain, S13 400m freestyle final

12:00 Table Tennis – Colin Judge, class 3 men’s singles final (if qualified)

14.03 Athletics Women's 1500m Heat (T13) - Greta Streimikyte







