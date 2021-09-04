Paralympics Day 11: Canoeist Pat O’Leary misses out on bronze medal by slimmest of margins

Patrick O'Leary of Ireland competing in the Men's VL3 200 metre sprint A final at the Sea Forest Waterway on day eleven during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

In a busy morning on the penultimate day of competition for Team Ireland at the Paralympic Games there was action at the shooting range, the Olympic Stadium and on the water. Attention will turn back to the Olympic Stadium later as Irish Paralympic legend Michael McKillop competes in the 1500m.

CANOEING

Pat O’Leary fell agonisingly short of a medal in the VL3 canoeing final at the Paralympics in Tokyo today, but the 48-year-old held no regrets about his performance, feeling justifiably proud of his fifth-place finish.

“It feels fabulous,” he said. “The important thing for me is to get out of me what I have in me and I really don’t think I had another 10th of a second in me. There’s no such thing as a perfect race but on the day it was as good as I had in me.”

O’Leary, who finished sixth at the 2016 Games in Rio, finished third in his semi-final earlier in the day to secure his place in the final, where he clocked 52.910, just 0.15 slower than bronze medallist Stuart Wood of Britain. Australia’s Chris McGrath took gold in 50.537.

“If there are four guys in the world better than me that’s fine, I’ll take that,” said O’Leary, a lecturer in chemistry at NUIG. “I knew the shape I was in when I came out here and that’s reflected in my performances, so it’s been a really wonderful success for me.

“This competition has also been a great advertisement for para-canoe. All the races have been really tight and you see the spirit of it as well. It’s been fabulous.”

“You just get out there and enjoy it. I smile every time I get on the water and before each race to remind myself that this is what I enjoy.

“Paralympic sport is fabulous. It’s not for everyone, it’s elite sport but it’s useful to show to people that canoeing is a really accessible sport. You don’t have to do it at a competitive level. Anybody who likes water, just go down to your local canoe club and say ‘Pat says you can get me in a boat’ and they will.”

TRACK AND FIELD

Mary Fitzgerald of Ireland competing in the F40 Women's Shot Put final at the Olympic Stadium on day eleven during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mary Fitzgerald of Ireland competing in the F40 Women's Shot Put final at the Olympic Stadium on day eleven during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile





There was a strong performance, too, from Mary Fitzgerald, who finished sixth in the F40 shot put in what was her Games debut. She saved her best for last while performing in wet conditions, throwing 7.79m in the sixth round. That left her half a metre down on a podium finish, with Poland’s Renata Sliwinska taking gold in 8.75m.

“Tricky conditions out there, the rain definitely affects the shot put but I’m not going to use it as the excuse,” she said. “I would have liked to have thrown closer to my PB of 8.12m but 7.79m isn’t miles off.

“I got it in the last round so that is probably when I started to get settled with the conditions in terms of challenging the board more but ya look, like somebody said, I can call myself a Paralympian now and that is a huge honour. It’s nice to add it to the CV, a little disappointed but I know there’s more to come in the future and I know this is only the beginning”

The winner of the competition was Renata Sliwinska from Poland who dominated throughout and she was followed by Belhaj from Tunisia with defending champion, Onye finishing in third place.

Fitzgerald went on to add “Even though family, friends and supporters weren’t there in the stadium, I definitely felt the support ever since I landed in Tokyo and from just before I was about to leave so I’m just incredibly grateful to my family of course, my parents John and Evelyn, to my brother Patrick my club Gowran AC in Kilkenny as well as Leevale in Cork and UCC my college, where I am studying, as well as the Quercus programme.

“Just the support has been absolutely amazing, I’m just incredibly grateful, I owe them definitely, it’s been just amazing.”

SHOOTING

Philip Eaglesham brought his Games to a close by competing in the last of his three events at Asaka Shooting Range. Competing in his favoured R9 mixed rifle prone, some errors in the second and third rounds proved costly and he finished 15th with a score of 618.3.

Afterwards he paid tribute to all those who helped him make it back to the Paralympic stage. “They’ll always support me no matter what and are always proud no matter what so I’m just grateful of everything they’ve done in the last five years and had to put up with and everything we’ve spent that sort of come out of their budget too so I’m extremely grateful to them for everything they do.

“I’m extremely grateful to Target Shooting Ireland and the support that they provide in the background. Without all these people I wouldn’t be here.”

There are now just two remaining Irish competitors at the Games: Michael McKillop will chase a medal in the T37/38 1500m final at 11:15am Irish time this morning, while Patrick Monahan goes in the T53 wheelchair marathon at 10:30pm tonight.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day 11 Results

VL3 Canoe Semi-Final, Patrick O’Leary, 51.939 (3rd place) Qualified for Final

VL3 Canoe Final, Patrick O’Leary, 52.910 (5th place)

SH2 R9 Shooting, Philip Eaglesham, 618.3 (15th place)

F40 Shot Put, Mary Fitzgerald, 7.79m (6th place)

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day 11 Schedule

11:12am, T37/38 1500m Final, Michael McKillop

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Day 12 Schedule

22:30, T53 Wheelchair Marathon, Patrick Monahan