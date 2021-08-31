'Our success shows you can do anything you want to do' - Dunlevy and McCrystal cement their place as Irish heroes

Katie-George Dunlevy, left, and Eve McCrystal of Ireland celebrate with their gold medals following the women's B time trial at the Fuji International Speedway. Photo: Sportsfile

Katie-George Dunlevy and her pilot Eve McCrystal are on course to become one of the most celebrated duos in Irish sport.

The pair have now won a total of four Paralympics medals after retaining the women’s B cycling time trial at the Fuji International Speedway in Tokyo on Tuesday.

They won the gold medal in the same event at the Rio Paralympics five years where they also won a silver medal in the road race.

The road race is still to come in Tokyo, but the pair secured a silver medal in the B 3,000m individual pursuit on Saturday, pipped by the British duo of Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall.

But the Irish pair exacted revenge this morning when they won the time trial in decisive fashion.

On the final lap, they caught Fachie and Hall and won in 47:32.07. The British due took silver in 48:32.06.

Speaking on RTÉ, Dunlevy said she had a feeling even before the race that they would retain their title.

“I knew we were on for a good ride. I could feel it actually before we went. I was saying ‘we are going (to do) this.’

“We really wanted it and I think coming into it we wanted just to get the best out of ourselves and retain our title which we have been working towards for the last five years.

“Even though you are hurting you know you are on a good run.

“For kids or adults at home with a visual impairment, our success shows that you can do anything you want to do. There is nothing you can’t do. This might inspire them and I know it gives pride to the people at home and just lift people after the pandemic.”

Eve McCrystal said: “I heard we were five seconds up, so I think we are better ahead than chasing I just said in my head ‘I’m not letting this go now.’ We just went for it and we are after doing the ride of our lives. I can’t believe it.

“It was a four-lap race, so we just had to not annihilate ourselves in the first lap and to have just something left for the fourth lap.

“I’m not sure whether that happened because on the last lap I was hanging on for dear life. You just have that extra motivation when, you know, I think we were 35-40 seconds up going into the last and that just gives you the oomph.”

McCrystal said the technical aspect of the course concerned her. “I was a little bit afraid of that, but I didn’t put that on Katie.”

“When we got silver at the world championships, I lost that for us on technical ability. So today I was a little bit worried, about the technical aspects of this course – I prefer a power-pan flat course. I went around with Neil the last two days and I knew what to do. I just needed to execute that. It flowed really, really well, “ she said.

Katie Dunlevy, who will turn 40 in November, was born and reared in Crawley, England and was a world champion to para-cycling for Ireland, thanks to her Donegal-born father, John who hails from Mountcharles. She has five sisters. She was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (a degenerative condition) when she was 11.

McCrystal is a champion solo cyclist in her own right.

Dunlevy is normally based in the UK but moved in with cousins in Philsboro in April in order to be able to train more with her racing partner. For four months during lockdown, they lived together in McCrystal’s house in Dundalk.

McCrystal, currently on leave from the Gardaí to train full-time, juggles her international cycling career with raising two children Ava (13) and Nessa (12). Dunlevy has a degree in marine biology but has focussed on her cycling career in recent years.

They first partnered eight years ago and have won at least one global medal a year since, starting with a road silver at the 2014 World Championships.

They won tandem gold in the time trial, and silver in the road race, at the 2016 Paralympics. A year later, they were double world champions and retained both titles in 2018. Since then, they have added five more global medals, two on the track.

McCrystal, who recently turned 43, had no plans to be in Tokyo. She only stayed on for 2017 so they could win their first world titles.

Losing her father to suicide in September 2017 recalibrated everything: “When dad died, I was like ‘if I stop this now, I’m actually gonna fall apart'.

“People often use their work to escape from grief, but my work has death in it and I found it so difficult mentally.

“Every time a call came into the station, you’re fearing the heartache stuff like traffic accidents. I had to step away. The one thing that I could deal with then was riding the bike and staying on is the best decision I’ve ever made,” she told the Irish Independent in an interview prior to her departure for Tokyo.

“We both just want to win and we’re equal,” she stresses.

“No one is a better cyclist than the other and I have 110pc trust in Katie. She’s in England, I’m in Dundalk but it would never enter my head ‘did she train today?’ She never skips a session.”

Said Dunlevy: “When you’re in a race, in a world of pain, you know Eve is suffering just as badly. I’m usually going ‘I hope Eve has another gear here, I don’t know if I do!'"