Olympic Council of Ireland and Paralympic team in joint deal with Permanent TSB

Paralympic champion Jason Smyth at the announcement that Permanent TSB has been unveiled as the title sponsor for both the Irish Olympic and Irish Paralympic teams at the Paris 2024 Games.

The Olympic Council of Ireland and the Irish Paralympic team have signed a multi-million-euro sponsorship deal with Permanent TSB ahead of the Paris Games in 2024.

It is the biggest-ever commercial deal agreed by the OCI as well as being the largest sponsorship undertaken by the bank since it backed the Irish rugby team between 1996 and 2006.

It is also the first time that the OCI and the Paralympic team have the same sponsor.

Furthermore, Permanent TSB has also inked individual deals with Olympic champions Kellie Harrington, multi-Paralympic gold medallist Jason Smyth as well as badminton player Nhat Nguyen, who competed in Tokyo and Paralympic power lifter Britney Arendse.

In the coming weeks the bank will unveil a major marketing campaign featuring the four athletes to promote the deal themed around ‘Raising a Nation’.

Speaking at the announcement bank CEO Eamon Crowley said the company played a pioneering role in sports sponsorship in Ireland dating back to the 1980s when it sponsored world boxing champion Barry McGuigan. It was also the first shirt sponsor of the Irish rugby team.

Smyth, who won gold medals at the Beijing, London, Rio and Tokyo Olympics, said the financial support from Permanent TSB would help to increase the awareness and recognition around Paralympic sports.

“This creates the opportunities for younger athletes to see the possibilities and potential of getting involved in Paralympic sport. Credible, successful organisations that are in the community helps increase the credibility of our sport through the success of our athletes.”

Even though Smyth will be 37 when he attempts to defend his unbeaten Paralympic record in the 100m at the Paris Games he didn’t agonize over whether he should continue to compete after the Tokyo Games.

“The standard has gone up and the risk is higher that I will not be able to maintain that success. But, ultimately, that’s the opportunity for me to find ways to improve, to get things right and solidify the success I have had over all these years,” Smyth explained.

“It’s about trying to achieve things that nobody else will achieve in my sport. It is about being successful over a long period of time and being able to potentially go to Paris would be five Games and for me that’s the challenge.

“I feel, if I’m honest, as motivated, if not more motivated, than I have been throughout a lot of my career. The challenge is adapting to getting older and how you deal with training and recovery.”

At the Tokyo Paralympics the Belfast sprinter beat Algerian Skander Djamil Athmani by one-hundredth of a second to win the T13 100m final.

It was the tightest margins in his four Olympic final successes but for him the most satisfying.

“Absolutely. The most satisfying of all the Games I have been to, just with the year I had going in and then going in with this Algerian guy that had run faster than me,” Smyth added.

“Let’s be honest, everyone just expected me to win and didn’t know much about anybody else. So, in those situations, standing at the starting line with everyone expecting you to win, you weren’t fastest on paper, preparation wasn’t what you wanted: to be able to pull it all together in that manner was incredible.

“That was a moment I had never been through despite all my success. In that moment I learned something else about me: I can step up to perform in and under that pressure.”

He believes the experience garnered over the last 14 years gives him an edge when it comes to major finals.

“The only thing I can impact is me and that’s where I will keep my focus. I know if I get me right then I am in a position to win gold medals. The reality going into Tokyo is that I wasn’t the quickest on paper.

“Yes, I am talented at what I do, but I have also the experience of dealing with a situation and get things right. So, I honestly believe I will run quicker over the next couple of years as well so that is exciting,” Smyth concluded.