‘Never in my wildest dreams!’ – Double Paralympic gold for Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy

Irish duo Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy have landed a second gold medal at the Paralympic games after beating their rivals in the B road race.

McCrystal and Dunlevy beat Sweden’s Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem and the British pair of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl to take home gold at the Fuji International Speedway.

It had already been a very successful games for the Irish pair, with McCrystal and Dunlevy claiming gold in the B time trial and silver in the B individual pursuit.

Previously, they won gold in the B time trial at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Speaking to RTÉ after the race, Dunlevy spoke of the dramatic finale that yielded a second gold of the games.

"The road race is my favourite and I've always wanted to win that at the Paralympics," Dunlevy said.

"In London I was fifth in the road race, and then I got silver in Rio. To win it in Tokyo is a dream come true.

"It was a really challenging race. The Swedish were really technically very good and on the downhills we were losing ground to them. If they went ahead of us, we had to use a lot of effort to get it back.

"It was a lot of on-off efforts and it was really draining as the laps went on.

"There was a chance there and we just had to take it. That was to attack really on that last climb coming in. We did, and we got a gap, and I just can't believe it held off to the line.

"I was fading off quickly though!"

Eve McCrystal said she never thought she would enjoy this much success ‘in her wildest dreams.

"I can't believe it because as a pilot I found that course so stressful in the rain.

"As Katie said we were losing ground on the descent. The climb I found tough because of the on-off during the race.

"I just said to Katie with about 2km to that we're going to have to kick the last little drag up. Because the British bike are the current world champions. I didn't want to take them to the line so we had to chance it.

"We chanced it, we got a gap, and we just went for it and I cannot believe we did that.

"I didn't really feel the rain too much. I was just concentrating on staying upright and the Swedish girls really put it to us on the corners.

"Double Paralympic champions - oh my God almighty - never in my wildest dreams!"

