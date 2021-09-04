McKillop has eyes on medal in his toughest test to date

Where once a medal had been a formality, with gold a high probability, now things are different. Michael McKillop will go into today’s T38 1500m final at the Paralympics not as the kind of favourite you might expect for a four-time gold medallist.

This time the 31-year-old Ballymena native is a major underdog, his form something of a mystery, and the harsh reality of the new classification he contests is that even his very best might not win gold.

The race goes to the line at 11:15am Irish time, and the overwhelming favourite is Canada’s Nate Riech, who clocked 3:47.89 for the distance in May. That’s four seconds faster than McKillop’s best, which dates to 2013, and the North Belfast Harrier has been well adrift of that in recent years.

A minor medal could prove beyond him, given Australia’s Deon Kenzie has run 3:55.09 this year, with a cluster of other athletes – including McKillop – running in the low four-minute range this year.

McKillop had previously been a dominant force in the T37 category, for athletes with cerebral palsy, but ahead of the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships the classification was changed, with athletes with brain injuries also included alongside those with cerebral palsy.

McKillop finished fourth in that championship in Dubai, with Riech taking gold, and while he knew gold was beyond him he still harbours regrets over not going with a move early in the race.

The goal today is simple: a top-three finish. If he is to miss that, it could spell the end of one of the great careers in Irish athletics.

“I have spoken to my team, my wife and my Dad,” he said last month. “I think we have all agreed that if I don’t win a medal, that’s the end.”

He says he’s in great shape, physically and mentally, having overcome injuries that held him back in recent years and also the depression and anxiety that plagued him ahead of the last Paralympics in Tokyo.

“The one thing I have left to prove to myself is that I can be back on that podium again,” he said.

Following his race there will be just one Irish competitor remaining, with Patrick Monahan going in the T53 wheelchair marathon at 10:30pm Irish time tonight, where the Kildare native will be trying to improve on his 16th-place finish from Rio in 2016.