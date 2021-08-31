'I think he was with me every step of the way' - Orla Comerford pays emotional tribute to late coach at Paralympics

Orla Comerford competed on the track in the Paralympics on Tuesday and it is a remarkable feat that she did so considering all that went though before she got to Tokyo, including the death of her coach Brian Corcoran earlier this month.

She crossed the line in fourth with a time of 12.87 in the third heat of the T13 100m, which meant that she did not progress to the final.

However, speaking after the race, she revealed the difficulties that she has had whilst preparing for today’s event, including losing her Raheny Shamrock Athletic Club coach Corcoran.

Comerford paid tribute to her late coach and thanked his family and friends for their amazing support.

Orla Comerford paid this heartfelt tribute to her coach Brian Corcoran who passed away before the @Paralympics thanks to Orla & @ParalympicsIRE for taking time to speak with us after her race despite all the emotion. Orla is a superstar and will be back #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/zdbVCK1ZUr — Darren Frehill (@Darrenfrehill) August 31, 2021

She said: “Lining up was incredibly important for me with losing my coach, Brian Corcoran, two weeks ago. I saw him the day I left and I know that he was incredibly proud of me being here and being on the plane so for me it was about lining up and being there. I think he was with me every step of the way.

"To his family, who have been so incredibly strong and so incredibly kind, I’m sure this has been an incredibly difficult time for them, it’s been a very difficult time for all of us.

"It was really hard being here by myself, I was lonely not being at home with the Raheny Shamrocks gang and his family and everything like that but I know that, at the end of the day, this is where he wanted me to be, he told me as much and so my goal was to be out there and, while I knew I couldn’t make him proud with the times and the performance I hoped that he would be proud of my resilience and my drive to be out there on the starting line.”

Well done to Orla making us and her coach the late Brian Corcoran very proud https://t.co/7aTrDlh3rZ — Raheny Shamrock (@RahenyShamrock) August 31, 2021

Besides losing her coach and the emotional impact of that, Comerford also had to deal with injury issues in the build-up.

She said: "You know, the expectation for these games have shifted a number of times this year with injury and we’ve had to adapt to those changes and, unfortunately, one of them came on the last day of training camp in Narita where I sustained a small tear in my quad, so for me, the last couple of weeks have been all about being in a position where I could go out and line up on the track.

"I knew there was no way that I could be realistically competitive and pushing for the times I would have expected from myself a month ago so, unfortunately. That was the reality today so the goal after that happened was to line up, to be there, to race, to cross the finish line and to be honest I wasn’t even sure that would happen."