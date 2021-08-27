‘I slept with the medal under my pillow’ – Ellen Keane (26) on Paralympic glory

Gold medalist, Ellen Keane of Ireland, celebrates on the podium next to silver medalist, Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand, and bronze medalist, Adelina Razetdinova of the Russian Paralympic Committee. Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Irish Paralympian Ellen Keane said she cannot believe she has won a gold medal, as she feels she has been “walking the walk for a long time”.

The 26-year-old Clontarf swimmer won gold in the Tokyo Paralympics yesterday with a time of 1:19.93 in the SB8 100m breaststroke.

Speaking this morning, Ms Keane said she was “in bits” as she did not get to have a cool-down swim yesterday due to all the commotion after her historic win.

"This morning I woke up and I was in bits, I couldn’t even think about the gold medal because I was in so much pain,” she said.

“I'm starting to feel a bit better and seeing everything on social media, I’m beginning to realise what I’ve done and it’s amazing that I’ve actually done it – I feel like I’ve been walking the walk for a long time.

"I haven’t had the gold medal... now that I have it, I’m a little bit more at peace.”

A bronze medallist in Rio 2016, Ms Keane made her Paralympic debut at the age of 13 in 2008 in Beijing. She swam in three finals in Rio.

In London in 2012, she reached three finals and was fifth in the 100m butterfly. Three years ago at the European championships in Dublin, she won the gold medal in the SBS 100m breaststroke.

Asked by Independent.ie what she will do with her first gold medal, the swimmer said: “I haven’t even gotten my box yet, it’s currently under my pillow.

"I slept with it under my pillow so I knew where it was. I guess the first place it’s going to have to go is home to my parents for them to see and for them to get all happy over.”

Ms Keane, who beat her personal best in the breaststroke for the first time in five years, said as soon as she dove into the pool yesterday her goggles filled with water – and this may have aided her.

"My emotions can sometimes get the better of me and what usually happens is I might get influenced by the people on either side of me and get a little bit panicked so when I actually dove in I could see what was directly below me but I couldn’t see my peripheral vision,” she explained.

"So it was only when I was turning that I could see a little bit of Sophie ahead of me and then I couldn’t see her anymore so it was just me focusing on my own race and, perhaps, if my goggles hadn’t filled with water I would’ve been a little bit too stressed out about Sophie. But I was able to just focus on my own race and trust that I was capable of doing what I needed to do.”

New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe was Ms Keane’s greatest competition, and had a .27 second advantage at the 50m mark. However, the Irish swimmer made a much better turn in the final and edged in front in the second 50m.

When Ms Pascoe was reclassified into Ms Keane’s group, she said she got a bit of a “fright”, however, in the end, it spurred her on.

"She's a world-class swimmer, she is so talented and she's a legend in this world so it’s intimidating to know that that's what you're up against,” Ms Keane said.

"But I think that's what made my event so special yesterday, because I was head to head with a Paralympic legend and I ended up beating her, and I know she's here to win gold medals in all the events that she's here to race it on, and I interrupted that on her day one of racing.”