‘I feel there is potential for me to run faster’ – 34-year-old Jason Smyth not ruling out Paris Paralympics tilt in 2024

Forget the motivational slogans about ‘no days off’, the never-not-working nonsense that gets bandied about online to explain the success of sporting greats. For Jason Smyth, the journey to his sixth Paralympic gold was not about brawn but about using his brain.

His performance to win the T13 100m final on Sunday was not underpinned by a colossal workload, but wisdom and craft to do the optimal amount given the cards he was dealt in 2021.

At 34, the Derry sprinter’s body doesn’t quite function as it once did – freely allowing him to rattle down the track, covering more than 11 metres per second. This year, more than any of the 16 years in which he has dominated para sprinting, objections to those demands were rife within the tools of his trade.

In December and January, it was a back issue, one that often left him unable to touch his knees and saw his training locked down for the winter. In April and May, he had an Achilles' tendon issue, one that left him wondering if he’d make it to Tokyo at all – never mind win a medal. In July, he had a hamstring problem during his final training camp. If he was to win gold last Sunday, a world-class performance would need to be plucked from somewhere far beyond his sub-par preparation.

And it was, his 10.53-second time good enough to edge victory by one-hundredth of a second ahead of Algeria’s Skander Djamil Athmani, proof that much of the physical toll an ageing sprinter must pay can be written off through accrued experience – at least if you know how to use it.

“It was a start-stop year, I never really got any consistency,” says Smyth. “I had to change everything I do around the gym to take the load off the back and adjust how I get in the blocks. That’s showing I don’t need to do the things I used to do, I can get strong in different ways.

"High-risk exercises are now not part of my programme, it’s finding other ways. We’ve had to rethink the way we approach things. It’s probably an age thing: the body doesn’t recover and can’t deal with what it was once able to.”

And yet, while consistency was nowhere to be found in training, Smyth made sure it was a constant in his routine.

“Working harder is not necessarily the right answer, especially as an older athlete,” he says. “I don’t recover the same as I did 10 years ago. My situation at home is different, everything has changed, so it becomes about being smarter. One of the key things that allow someone to be successful is being consistent, and that’s across everything: the way you live your life, the decisions you make.

"Every decision I make, I think about how it reflects on how I train, which reflects on how I compete and that’s one reason I’ve been able to sustain at such a high level for so long.”

Together with his wife Elise, Smyth has two children – Evie (5) and Lottie (3) – and when it comes to assessing the chances of him staying the course for another Paralympic cycle, he knows there’s far more than his interests to consider.

“There is a lot of sacrifices that go on that people don’t see, balancing life is so much more difficult,” he says. “As an athlete, when it’s just me, you take it for granted, how much time you have, how you can recover and sleep and it definitely takes getting used to and a lot of that burden is taken by my wife. She’s the one left to take those loads. I’m very fortunate she’s so supportive.”

Smyth hasn’t seen his family since early July but will be reunited with them on Thursday and he says he’s “looking forward to getting back and not doing anything exciting other than hanging out and spending time with them”.

In the past two days, he’s had little time to consider his future, but after the time he ran following the preparation he had, there’s every reason to believe he can mine more gold at a fifth Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

“I’ll chat to my wife and the people who helped me on the track, and just get an even bigger view of the landscape of what the next few years may or may not look like,” he says.

“I’m not clear on what exactly I’m going to do. I did say before the Games that Paris was something I’d be interested in going to, and it still is, but it’s just trying to assess and see where I’m at. One of the big positives is still being able to run pretty quick, considering how tough a year it’s been. I feel there is potential for me to run faster. That race, I could have run faster, I tightened up over the last 20 metres. Without much consideration, there’s 10.4s there easily.”

His performance in the final was – yet again – a masterclass in getting it right when it matters most, Smyth exploding from the blocks, gaining a key step on his biggest rival. “I know how to win under pressure,” he says. “When you put people under pressure in those bigger situations, you tend to make people make mistakes.”

In Tokyo, Smyth has been rooming in the Paralympic village with Michael McKillop, who also won gold at the three previous Games and is competing in the T38 1500m heats on Friday, with the final slated for Saturday. For Smyth, who is partially sighted, not being in the stadium to watch his friend go for gold has its advantages.

“I’ll actually see the race,” he laughs. “In the stadium, someone has to tell me what’s going on, so this time I’ll be on my computer zoomed in. He’s in good form; hopefully, he can use his experience.”

While Smyth was heartened to see the response to the raft of Irish medals, he’s keen the success is capitalised on to drive higher participation in disability sport. Given the increasing depth at the top level, he sees it as the only way Irish success will continue.

“I don’t think we’ve honestly capitalised on the success we’ve had,” he says. “I think we’re going through an era of very successful teams and if you look at the age profile of that success, it’s on its final number of years and there’s a lot of work to find and replace that success. The standard of the events has gone through the roof and things need to move faster. Otherwise, you get left behind.”