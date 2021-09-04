Full-time focus can lead to more medals – Paralympic coach Dave Malone

Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunlevy celebrate with their gold medals after winning the Women's B road race at the Tokyo Paralympics. Photo by: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

With his seventh Paralympics almost in the books, four as an athlete, three as a coach, Dave Malone is well positioned to know what it takes to strike gold in this realm – he did it himself as a swimmer, at the Sydney 2000 Games, then guided Ellen Keane to realise her dream last week in Tokyo.

So when the Dubliner calls for more investment in world-class coaching in Irish para sport, it’s worth listening. Because for all the dazzling success of Keane, Jason Smyth, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal over the past 10 days, those with their antennae tuned to the current trends of Paralympic sport know things are changing at the top tier – and fast.

The Games have grown in stature, generating far more coverage and publicity across the world, and with that governing bodies are ploughing in investment, at both grassroots and high-performance level, trying to get a slice of that sporting prestige. Malone knows standing still now is a sure-fire way to get left behind.

“The standard is growing in Paralympic sport at a rate that far surpasses the performance improvement at Olympic level and that’s due to many factors: coaching, human resources and financial resources,” he says. “I think we do need to invest more in para sport and the new Sport Ireland high-performance strategy clearly sets out an increase in funding, and that’s vital.”

Beyond things like facilities and sports science back-up, so much of success at global level comes down to something more fundamental: having world-class operators guiding Irish athletes day after day.

“We need to get more people coaching,” he says. “We need to really focus on world-class coaching within our systems and to prepare them for where international standards are going. It’s clear where our competitors are going with major investment.

“We can compete with the very, very best and we need to reinforce what we have and allow coaches to come in and work in that daily training environment, which we just don’t have. What I’d like to see is having a number of full-time, world-class coaches supporting our para athletes – that’s going to be key to have the success we’re currently enjoying.”

There’s no way to reflect on these Games as anything but a roaring success for the Irish, and for Malone they were memorable, with two swimmers he coaches – Keane and Nicole Turner – walking away with medals.

He has coached Turner since 2015, guiding her to silver in the S6 50m butterfly, while Keane – who won gold in the SB8 100m breaststroke – was his first Paralympic champion, emulating what Malone achieved 21 years earlier in Sydney, where he dead-heated for gold in the S8 100m backstroke.

His involvement these days can often feel just as visceral as it did back then.

“I sometimes feel like I’m swimming every stroke,” he says. “The final 50 (of Keane’s race) I was roaring. Normally I don’t but it’s quite emotional; it’s not every day an athlete you work with is in a position to win a Paralympic gold.”

The last thing he said to Keane before the race was a specific reminder. “Whatever you do tonight, stick to the race plan,” he said. “She did, and she was magnificent.”

To him, successful coaching is not about barking orders. “It’s not a dictatorship, it’s very much partnerships. We’re in a people performance business and a lot of times we can lose sight of that, but it is about the individual. What are the individual needs for each athlete and how do you pull that together in a collective spirit?”

His experience as an athlete is key. Malone knows what they’re all going through. He knows all about the challenges for those with disabilities, the power of sport in defying social or physical limitations. Malone was born with a bone defect condition, arthrogryposis, and at the age of seven his right leg was amputated below the knee, with his left leg amputated above the ankle the following year.

He’d been an active kid despite his condition, and following the surgeries he was soon back out there, riding his bike and kicking ball with artificial legs. He found his way to swimming through a friend and by the age of 16 he was an established international swimmer. Two years later he won silver at the Paralympics in Atlanta, and won gold at the World Championships in 1998. He started coaching in the late ’90s, and after retiring as a competitor in 2008 he was appointed head of Irish Paralympic swimming the following year.

“We have to have a vision, to understand what we’re trying to achieve,” he says. “I try to empower athletes to take ownership of their development. For me, culture is an everyday thing and it’s constantly evolving. You’ve got to work hard at it and have trust. When you have that you have integrity, and that’s the key to our programme: integrity.”

It’s a system that has produced astonishing results, one that should continue to do so – as long as it gets the right backing.