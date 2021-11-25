Four-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop announces retirement

Four-time Paralympic champion Michael McKillop has announced his retirement.

The Ballymena native won the T37 800m in Beijing 2008 and completed an 800m and 1500m double in London four years later before more success in Rio.

McKillop, 31, finished eighth in the T38 1500m final at the Paralympics in Tokyo in August.

“I knew this day would come at some stage, but it’s a day I never wanted to arrive,” he posted on social media. “I’ve always said I wanted to compete and be competitive at the highest level in sport for the island of Ireland. I feel like I’ve done that over the last 16 years.”