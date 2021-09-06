Four gold medals to McKillop’s last lap: Tokyo Paralympics’ highs and lows

By whatever metric you measure them, this Paralympics delivered. Irish medals arrived in droves – four gold, two silver, one bronze – and the 12-day festival of sport served up its usual blend of heartbreak and heroism, uplifting success stories and cruel defeats, a gushing torrent of sporting greatness with a smattering of controversy. For those whose dreams were shattered, the consolation is it’s only three years – instead of four – until their shot at redemption in Paris, but before we look ahead let’s reflect on the highs and lows of a truly unforgettable Games.

High: Keane’s golden touch

Just over a minute of swimming, one Ellen Keane spent a lifetime mastering, and now the Dubliner will forever live as a champion. Keane knew the margins would be tight in the final of the SB8 100m breaststroke, and winning gold would require a performance well above anything she’d ever produced before. She found it. Despite her goggles filling with water at the start, the 26-year-old swimming blind thereafter, she maintained her composure brilliantly to obliterate her PB, clocking 1:19.93 to edge gold by less than half a second from Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand.

Low: The cruellest DQ

There are consequences for tardiness, or so I was told in secondary school when my year head made me show up 15 minutes early for a month straight to counter a chronic habit of arriving a few minutes late. Harsh, though not as harsh as having a Paralympic title taken from you. That was the hand dealt to Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, who along with two other athletes arrived just three minutes late for his event, claiming they had not heard the announcement.

They were allowed to compete under protest and Zolkefli’s result was later disqualified, with International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence sounding a lot like my year head when explaining the decision: “I’m sorry, rules are rules.”

High: Tandem pair peerless once again

Two gold medals, one silver, and a place secured in the pantheon of greats for Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal. The tandem cycling pair started with silver on the track in the ‘B’ 3000m individual pursuit but it’s long been on the roads where they’ve been seen to best effect. There, they won gold in the ‘B’ time trial before capping an unforgettable week with victory in the women’s ‘B’ road race ahead of Britain and Sweden. “Double Paralympic champions – oh my God almighty,” McCrystal said afterwards. “Never in my wildest dreams.”

Low: Robinson’s tears of pain

There was no shortage of broken hearts over the past fortnight, and the post-race interview by British swimmer Ellie Robinson struck an especially poignant tone. She was well outside the medals after battling a chronic condition in her hip that looks set to end her career at the age of 20, but she was adamant as she dissected her performance that hers was a “story of triumph, not a story of defeat” as she detailed the difficulties she’d overcome to make the start line, proof that heroic efforts occur far beyond the podium finishes.

High: Smyth’s sprint into history

For 16 seasons he’s been powerful, proficient and utterly peerless, so reliably brilliant and brilliantly reliable that we tend to take his gold medals for granted. Jason Smyth hasn’t so much dominated the T13 category in para sprinting as outright owned it for a decade and a half, and in Tokyo he defied a difficult year beset by injury, utilising his bullet start to gain a crucial step on chief rival Skander Djamil Athmani of Algeria, who tried (and failed) to reel in the Irishman.

His time of 10.53 brought him home one hundredth of a second ahead of Athmani, and he’s likely not done yet. “I feel there is potential for me to run faster,” he said. Smyth will be 37 come the Paris Games in 2024. A bridge too far? Maybe not for him.

Low: McKillop’s last lap

The end is never pretty, not when it arrives like this. Michael McKillop’s dominance of the T37 category came to an abrupt end on Saturday, the 31-year-old’s legs becoming bankrupt on the biggest day of his season as he trailed home eighth in the T37-38 1500m final in a pedestrian 4:27.69. After the race he left his spikes on the track, the curtain closed on a Paralympic career that included four gold medals spanning three Games. “I just want to hold my head up high knowing I’ve given everything to my sport,” he said. McKillop certainly did that. He’ll be missed.

High: The best of humanity

Take the story of Afghanistan’s Hossain Rasouli and Zakia Khudadadi and the international effort to get them out of Kabul and on a plane to Tokyo, donning their troubled nation’s colours on their sports’ grandest stage. Take Stuart Jones, the Australian cyclist who slipped a chain in the T1-2 time trial, his medal chance evaporating, but rather than sulk his way to the finish he spent the last few kilometres encouraging South Africa’s Toni Mould, a female rider with cerebral palsy who was churning away a lap behind most of her competitors.

Take visually impaired sprinter Keula Nidreia Pereira of Cape Verde and her shocked smile after the T11 200m when her guide and boyfriend, Antonio Vaz da Veiga, popped the question. This Paralympics showed the vulnerable side to humanity, but much more than that it showed its strength, its kindness, and its utterly brilliant beauty.