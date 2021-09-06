| 16.5°C Dublin

Four gold medals to McKillop’s last lap: Tokyo Paralympics’ highs and lows

Golden wonder: Jason Smyth will be 37 come the Paris Games in 2024. A bridge too far? Maybe not for him. Photo by: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Cathal Dennehy

By whatever metric you measure them, this Paralympics delivered. Irish medals arrived in droves – four gold, two silver, one bronze – and the 12-day festival of sport served up its usual blend of heartbreak and heroism, uplifting success stories and cruel defeats, a gushing torrent of sporting greatness with a smattering of controversy. For those whose dreams were shattered, the consolation is it’s only three years – instead of four – until their shot at redemption in Paris, but before we look ahead let’s reflect on the highs and lows of a truly unforgettable Games.

 

High: Keane’s golden touch

