Outspoken O'Donovan won't just control the controllables

Athlete activism is something that existed long before 2020, but it is this year, in the wake of the widespread rising of the Black Lives Matter movement, the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal in USA Gymnastics and individuals like NFL player Colin Kaepernick and US women's soccer player Megan Rapinoe that has really brought the topic to the light.

For Caradh O'Donovan, who grew up in Sligo and is now based in Dublin, a former kickboxer and now a karateka, it is something she has always been aware of, as it runs parallel to her athleticism.

First and foremost though, she is an athlete gunning for a shot at an Olympic medal in 2021. A chance encounter brought a 12-year-old O'Donovan to her local kickboxing club in Sligo. From here she became more involved with kickboxing, eventually representing Ireland. However, after a substantial time with the sport, she got restless. When karate was accepted as an Olympic sport in 2016, she tried her hand at it - "I thought 'sure look I'll look around and see what it's like'."

A period followed where she was doing both sports, but ultimately she decided "I'm going to give karate my best shot".

For O'Donovan, being herself as an athlete means speaking out against the system when required. "Sport," she admits, "is so good, like I love it, have been doing it all my life, but there's a really dark side to it.

"When I started, I was so young I just got moulded into the way things were done in the sport. Then I grew up and when I was in my mid- to late-20s, I noticed there was so much being done in the sport that was unfair, and I would have been labelled a troublemaker and I wasn't even a quarter as outspoken then as I am now.

"I kinda kept my head down, that was the message you got: just focus on performance, control the controllables, which is good sports psychology and performance, but is abused by people in charge in sport, it moulds athletes to a state of indifference to the state of sport."

There were consequences on the occasions she did speak up, says O'Donovan. "You'd be punished for it in covert ways, and it wouldn't sit right." She cites training camps being scheduled at awkward times following the airing of an issue but isn't fazed by fall-out.

She laughs: "I get it, I sound paranoid but I'd studied sport in college (Sports Management in UCD followed by a Masters in Sports Psychology) so I knew that the governance wasn't up to scratch. By the time I was finished with kickboxing, I was exhausted, so the rule I made for myself on starting karate was that I'd no longer turn a blind eye, not taking any more shit from these people."

And then, six months into her karate journey, there had been a dispute, a conflict, something O'Donovan couldn't turn away from. A breakaway group had been established, a national federation which also went by the acronym ONAKAI that you had to join to ensure you could be included for Olympic qualification.

"It was strange," says O'Donovan, because it "wasn't reasonable selection-based, not performance-based. It didn't make sense."

The athletes themselves started a petition, and the International Olympic Committee and the World Federation intervened.

"I got so much flak from it, got abuse online from referees in the sport, it felt like I was the most hated person in karate, mainly by old-school karate guys, and it didn't help that I had been a kickboxer, I was one of the new kids to karate."

But they did it, the athletes disbanded the need for this seemingly arbitrary group, a small but significant victory for them. Those involved in elite sport don't generally have the time, energy or resources to fight these large institutions though. As O'Donovan admits, it was a great win, no longer needing to fight to get into this additional group just to qualify, but "on the other side, my performance definitely suffered. I was so focused on trying to change the system, I became consumed with it so much so that I couldn't focus on the actual competition, but for me it was the right thing to do".

Actions speak louder than words, and it is action that is missing from these conversations. For example, during Covid-19, Karate Ireland ONAKAI got a new president, Chris Kelly.

"We were really optimistic," O'Donovan sighs. "They said they were going to set up an athlete commission, said they were going to improve athlete representation in the sport, but they haven't kept a single promise, and cancelled the athlete commission without giving a reason why. I'm really frustrated with that, naturally.

"Let's put it this way though, karate is doing a lot better than kickboxing. They have all the policies in place, but none of it is ever practiced. Nobody says a word. I've seen athletes who have had not nice experiences, and all they want to do is get away from the sport and never look back, the odd few will say enough of this and something has to change and do something about it, worst case scenario is they mould into the people they hated and repeat the cycle."

While the athletes' voices are getting louder, they are not necessarily being heard. "Things change, but is it meaningful change? Ireland has probably some of the best policies in the world, but do people follow them?" asks O'Donovan. "No one wants to hear it, but things could be a lot better.

"Maybe things will get better for the younger generation," says O'Donovan finally, but it's "definitely deflating and disheartening. I hope I haven't come across too pessimistic but I do wonder: will sport ever get better? Will they (those in governing bodies) just improve to get ahead themselves? Maybe I expect too much too quickly. I've been guilty of that before, I want everything right now."

When these statements were put to the ONAKAI Executive Committee, they responded: "ONAKAI has made significant progress in relation to a root and branch review of structures, operation, procedures and policies since the current Executive Committee was elected by the membership in 2019.

"We have signed up to Sport Ireland's governance code, an ongoing process, to which we are fully committed. Our constitution is currently under review with our legal advisers and the amendments will be presented to the membership in the coming months. This will provide the foundation required to build for the future.

"This is an ongoing period of transformational change, and we accept we have more work to complete in this area, but our progress has been somewhat hampered by the current pandemic in terms of specific timings around key deliverables. We can confirm that we have very clear plans to establish various sub-committees, including the athletes commission.

"It is important that all of these sub-committees and changes are catered for within the governance structure and the constitution. Our funding has increased substantially in the last two years, which is testament to our ongoing governance improvements. Currently 40 per cent of the Board comprises of national coaches, which is testament to our athlete focus."

