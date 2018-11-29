One for everyone in the audience: RTÉ reveal 26-athlete longlist for Sportsperson of the Year

RTÉ have named 26 athletes in the longlist for their 2018 Sportsperson of the Year award.

A wide variety of sports are represented, from Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton to rowing world champion Sanita Puspure. Last year's winner was Ireland football international James McClean.

Among the favourites for the award, as well as the aforementioned duo, are boxing world champion Kellie Harrington, European bronze medalist Thomas Barr and two-belt world champion Katie Taylor.

RTÉ will narrow down the longlist to 13 before announcing the winner live on RTÉ One on Saturday 15 December at 9.20pm.

Here is the longlist in full:

Sinead Aherne - All-Ireland ladies football champion with Dublin (GAA)

Thomas Barr - 400m hurdles European bronze medalist (Athletics)

TJ Doheny - IBF World Super Bantamweight champion (Boxing)

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal - Women’s B Tandem Road Race & Time Trial world champions (Paralympic Cycling)

Brian Fenton - All-Ireland champion with Dublin and Footballer of the Year (GAA)

Kellie Harrington - AIBA Women's World Boxing lightweight champion (Boxing)

Phil Healy - Set new 100m and 200m Irish records (Athletics)

Patrick Hoban - Airtricity Premier Division champion and FAI Cup winner with Dundalk (Football)

Ellen Keane - 100m breaststroke European gold medalist (Paralympic Swimming)

Cian Lynch - All-Ireland champion with Limerick and Hurler of the Year (GAA)

Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe - Bronze medalist at Modern Pentathlon World Cup final (Modern Pentathlon)

Dan Martin - Finished 8th at Tour de France (Cycling)

Padraig McCarthy - Won individual silver at World Equestrian Games (Equestrian)

Rhys McClenaghan - Won gold in the pommel horse at European Championships (Gymnastics)

Ayeisha McFerran - Goalkeeper on Irish team that reached Women’s Hockey World Cup Final (Field Hockey)

Sanita Puspure - Won gold in women's single sculls at World Rowing Championships (Rowing)

Jonathan Rea - Won his fourth successive World Superbike title (Motorcycling)

Davy Russell - Rode Tiger Roll to win the Grand National (Horse Racing)

Shane Ryan - Won bronze in the 50m backstroke at the European Championships (Swimming)

Johnny Sexton - Grand Slam champion with Ireland, Champions Cup winner with Leinster and World Rugby Player of the Year (Rugby)

Chloe Sigerson - All-Ireland camogie champion with Cork (GAA)

Jason Smyth - Double gold medalist at World Para-Athletics European Championships (Paralympic Athletics)

Katie Taylor - Became a double lightweight world champion after unifying WBA and IBF belts (Boxing)

