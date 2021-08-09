| 11.3°C Dublin

With a heart so huge and kind, Harrington has gifts only the true greats can summon

Emotions flowed freely as gold medal boxer’s preparation outsmarted challenge of ‘The Beast’, writes Vincent Hogan

Ireland's Kellie Anne Harrington celebrates winning gold against Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira. Photo: PA Expand
Kellie Harrington is moved to tears after being named Olympic champion. Photos: PA Expand
Kellie Harrington Expand
Kellie Harrington Expand

Ireland's Kellie Anne Harrington celebrates winning gold against Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira. Photo: PA

Kellie Harrington is moved to tears after being named Olympic champion. Photos: PA

Kellie Harrington

Vincent Hogan

She lifted Beatriz Ferreira off her feet with a bear-hug when it was over, before then dropping  to her knees.

Kellie Anne Harrington smiled, but it was a smile that ran away quickly, giving way to tears. The air is thin at this level but she was Olympic champion now, the arms of victory reaching out to her after a masterclass against someone so palpably determined to live up to that ominous nickname, ‘The Beast’.

Ferreira, who’d succeeded her as World champion in 2019, had not lost a fight in two years.

