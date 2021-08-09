With a heart so huge and kind, Harrington has gifts only the true greats can summon

She lifted Beatriz Ferreira off her feet with a bear-hug when it was over, before then dropping to her knees.

Kellie Anne Harrington smiled, but it was a smile that ran away quickly, giving way to tears. The air is thin at this level but she was Olympic champion now, the arms of victory reaching out to her after a masterclass against someone so palpably determined to live up to that ominous nickname, ‘The Beast’.

Ferreira, who’d succeeded her as World champion in 2019, had not lost a fight in two years.

But she was outclassed and outsmarted here, Harrington’s dancing feet keeping her at safe distance and that wicked left hook snapping endlessly back at her opponent like a leaf-spring.

Ferreira so purposefully aggressive and attacking edged the first round 3-2 but, thereafter, this was an essay in Harrington’s intelligent movement, in those familiar willowy hip-slides, in razor-sharp counter that kept landing clean.

From round one, the fight had pattern. That of the bull and the picador.

And it was Harrington picking Ferreira off, specifically in a second round bordering on perfection that had the normally taciturn Zaur Antia welcoming her back to the corner with a shout: “Good fight, good fight, tremendous.”

Ferreira needed a huge third, but she was groping now, like someone caught in a snowstorm. Skill had overcome fury here, Harrington’s dancing feet directing her down an endless warren of cul-de-sacs.

Harrington bowed from the medal podium before then, inevitably, the anthem drew those tears again from the best amateur lightweight boxer in the world.

“Do you know, there’s been times in my career when people say: ‘The whole country’s behind you,’” she said. “This time, I really, really feel the whole country is behind me. People might say that’s pressure, that you might feel you’ve a big weight on your shoulders, but I actually really didn’t.

“Because I knew whatever happened, whether it was gold or silver, I’ve made myself proud and I know I’ve made the people of Ireland proud regardless of the colour of the medal.”

So ended the most human story of Ireland’s Olympics. Maybe the most relatable.

Elite sport has a habit of boxing people off, of labelling them, turning them into commodities. High-achievers are often jarringly one-dimensional in personality because that’s what the tyranny of ritual does. It can make you tunnelled, hunted, closed.

Harrington is none of these things. Every interview she gives feels an exercise in turning her pockets inside out.

She is warm, humorous, self-deprecating, yet all the time communicating her thoughts with a gentle worldly wisdom too. An understanding of precisely what it is that’s happening here.

Boxing gets this national attention through every Olympic cycle, before settling back into the margins of our world. The hours spent in that small gym behind the shops on St Dominic’s Road in Tallaght are largely invisible hours, an investment of time and pain far out of plain sight and broadly beyond our comprehension.

It is there, in St Mary’s, under the holistic care of Noel Burke that Kellie found the way to give this gift of hers genuine coherence.

To begin with, she’d bounced from club to club, always chasing something in a coach that even she herself could never quite put words to. It was Antia, the Georgian genius still so critical to Irish boxing’s High Performance programme, who asked if Mary’s would take her. But, like a second-hand car with a small multiple of past owners, Burke couldn’t help but wonder if the endless movement maybe represented proof of trouble.

So he rang Kellie’s old coach in Glasnevin, Jimmy Halpin, before throwing his door open.

He’d seen her years earlier, sparring a local boy in St Saviours on Dorset Street and remembers this outwardly tough inner-city girl representing West Finglas club “with a little bit about her, some strange moves”.

“But I don’t know if she had a huge amount of belief in herself. Something wasn’t clicking.”

The truth is, Harrington was just dabbling at the time, boxing essentially because – as she puts it – “I liked to fight.”

This then was never a childhood dream, nor a story inspired – as so many assume – by what Katie Taylor did in London nine years ago. Kellie didn’t even watch Taylor’s Olympic final bout live, though she has studied it many times since for its educational value.

She has little interest in dancing with the past, albeit Harrington alludes often to her early teens as a time her life was headed down “a wrong path”. That life could have gone in a thousand different directions, most of them turbulent, until that moment she walked into Corinthians Boxing Club as a 16-year-old in search of something.

In a 2019 interview, I asked Kellie what she now remembered of that girl.

“She was hungry, hungry for something different,” she replied. “Not a world title or anything specific, just hungry for a different life. Me Ma put me into disco-dancing and Irish dancing and, like, that wasn’t me. I needed something more physical than that.

“And I just love fighting. Looking back at me when I was 16, I still see parts of that me now. Hunger. Determination. I’m very determined, always have been.

“I don’t think you ever lose that.”

Her sense of place is unwavering, a deep pride in the community that shaped her. Harrington suspects resilience to be a natural condition of anyone who grows up in the north inner city.

“I think we’re all just resilient and, I don’t know, street-wise really,” she told me. “I do think that we’re tougher than people who are not from there. And we are. Bbecause it’s mad, you’ve grown up and you’ve seen, God knows what you’ve seen, or what you’ve been through.

“Like I kind of have my head screwed on. In some ways, I’m really smart and in some ways I’m really not smart. But I’d be street-smart.

“Because it’s a great community. Like you’ve Sherriff Street, you’ve up along Portland Row, Ballybough, Liberty House, Summerhill. While they’re all a good walking distance from one another, everyone knows each other. If something happens up in my neck of the woods, people from Sherriff Street will look out for you and vice versa. Everyone just clicks together.

“Because we all come from the same bloody spoon, you know what I mean?”

The names of fellow inner city success stories roll freely off her tongue.

“Olivia O’Toole from Sherriff Street.

“Lynn Rafferty, Richmond Cottages.

“Wes Hoolahan.

“Troy Parrott.

“Barry Keoghan.

“Laurence Kinlan.”

Her deeds in Tokyo have plunged Kellie’s family into an overwhelming world, a small forest of news crews on their doorstep almost every morning. But the Harringtons’ core decency has made the ordeal look easy, even natural.

After Thursday’s semi-final win, her dad Christy spoke beautifully of the community that shaped his daughter. “This is not a disadvantaged area,” he said. “This is a magic area. We have magic here from all walks of life doing very well.”

A part-time household worker in St Vincent’s Psychiatric Hospital in Fairview, Kellie has studied sports psychology and can be compelling when talking about the mental requirements of climbing those three steps into a roped-off square.

It was only after winning silver at the 2016 World Championships that she truly committed to this path, her first ever tranche of funding kicking in the following April.

She talks of battling two conflicting voices in her head. One, reminding her of the hard work that’s got her this far. The other endlessly re-seeding doubt.

“Warming up sometimes, I’d be battling with my brain” she once said. “Thinking ‘what am I doing here? I’m off me head like! How did I even get here?’

“But it’s only your brain. As soon as I start walking to the ring, those two voices stop. Then I go into, like, Darth Vader mode.”

At her best, there is something almost poetic in Harrington’s movement, the easy ring intelligence, the ability to assimilate tactical detail, specifically that precious gift of switching on a whim from orthodox to southpaw. It makes her hard to read for an opponent, as Ferreira discovered so profoundly here.

When Kellie won that 2018 World Championship gold in New Delhi, Burke was at home, watching the fight on a phone in his son’s bedroom. A naturally hard man, he admits he “melted” the moment her hand was raised.

Minutes later, Antia’s voice was on the end of the phone from India: “We did it.”

Burke describes her now as “a great human being, a diamond”.

“She has a talent that’s God-given,” he said. “She has these really strange movements that you couldn’t teach and sees things earlier than most people.

“She’s fast, not electrically fast, but her timing is fantastic. In a strange way, she doesn’t move the way a boxer should move.”

It was only Taylor’s decision to turn professional after the Rio Olympics that persuaded Harrington to drop seven pounds in weight and box at lightweight as her previous weight category, light-welter, did not have a place on the Olympic programme.

Just imagining the self-sacrifice that demands of someone her age, offers some semblance of the almost monastic discipline that carried Harrington to these Games.

In this, she had an undoubted ally in her partner, Mandy, with whom Harrington regularly did pad-sessions during lockdown. It’s been Mandy’s way to do the ironing while Kellie boxes, a superstition carried over from the day she won World gold.

Most likely, Harrington will be thinking in terms of the professional scene now and, maybe, a short, sharp stint in the paid ranks just to see how far she might travel in that environment.

But for now, the only daughter of Yvonne and Christopher and sister of Christopher junior, Aaron and Joel can prepare herself for an epic homecoming, a return into the warm embrace of her spellbound people. Harrington, her heart huge and kind, with that gift only the greats can summon.

The gift to make us all forget about tomorrow.