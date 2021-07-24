Win in 100m Butterfly heat not enough for Ellen Walshe to make semis while Darragh Greene exits 100m Breaststroke

Ireland's Ellen Walshe in action in the Women's 100m Butterfly heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Photo credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Ellen Walshe put in an impressive performance to win her Women’s 100m Butterfly heat in a time of 59.35, just 0.03 seconds outside of her own Irish Senior Record set in June 2021 as Team Ireland’s swimmers began their Olympic campaign at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre .

Unfortunately, despite the win, Walshe finished in 24th position overall, with only the top 16 progressing to the semi-finals.

“It was a strong first swim for me, it’s just slightly off my PB.” she said afterwards. “It would have been nice to get another Irish Senior Record but it wasn’t there, I felt strong, but you win some you lose some – I’m happy enough with the swim.”

Walshe is back in action on Monday (Day 3 – July 26th) in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley.

Longford swimmer Darragh Greene was next in action, finishing fourth in his 100m Breaststroke heat with a time of 1:00.30.

While his 29th place finish matches his ranking coming into the race, with only the top 16 going through to the semi-finals Greene also exited his competition.