AUSTRALIAN Olympians who prompted a complaint over "excessive drinking" on their flight home from Tokyo have hit back by saying "that's what sick bags are for".

The nation's rugby and football players denied wrongdoing yesterday on the aircraft as revelations also surfaced about three days of raucous partying by compatriots in the athletes village.

One of the accused players, speaking to Australian reporters on condition of anonymity, said:

"People are allowed to be sick, that's what sick bags are for. If someone was sick, it would not be the first time, who cares? Who cares who f-----g threw up, it's not World War III?"

Wild behaviour by the Australians, who are staying opposite Team GB's headquarters, is said to have begun last Wednesday, with rugby players allegedly trashing a room as drinking got out of hand.

On Thursday night, according to both The Australian and Australia's Daily Telegraph, the rowers were partying, "smashing a hole in a wall of one of the athlete rooms and leaving vomit for the cleaners".

Despite strict protocols, the newspapers claim there was also an all-night party on the Saturday, in which "10 Australians mingled with other delegations and had to undergo further Covid-tests, which came back negative".

It is the rugby players' behaviour while on a Japan Airlines flight, however, that has landed national sporting chiefs in trouble.

Cabin crew were said to be angered as players vomited in their seats, and rendered one toilet unusable.

It is also alleged that players raided the galley for more alcohol after flight attendants refused to serve them.

Japan Airlines has requested that an intermediary is with squads on future flights.

The Australian Olympic Committee, meanwhile, said players were "remorseful" for their behaviour.

Up to 10 unidentified rugby players and footballers are said to be under investigation over the actions on a flight that was carrying 49 Olympians from nine sports.

One rugby player denied any Australian involvement. "Well, if you look at where the vomit was, it wasn't near our seating plan," he told The Australian.

