When all the Irish are in action plus other key events not to miss – Your guide to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Names and events marked with an asterisk* are pending qualification

Saturday, July 24

Team Ireland's single sculls rower Sanita Puspure training at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Team Ireland's single sculls rower Sanita Puspure training at the Sea Forest Waterway ahead of the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.





00:30 – Rowing: *Sanita Puspure, single sculls repechage; Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, lightweight double sculls heats; Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, lightweight double sculls heats; *Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne, double sculls repechage; Monika Dukarska ,Aileen Crowley, women’s pair heats

01:00 – Badminton: Nhat Nguyen starts, men’s singles

02:00 – Taekwondo: Jack Wooley, 58kg elimination rounds

03:00 – Cycling: Dan Martin, Eddie Dunbar, Nicolas Roche, men’s road race

03:00 – Boxing: Michaela Walsh, featherweight round of 32; Aidan Walsh, welterweight round of 32

09:00 – Equestrian: Heike Holstein, dressage team and individual

09:00 – Gymnastics: Rhys McClenaghan, pommel horse qualification

11:00 – Taekwondo: *Jack Wooley, 58kg final

11:00 – Hockey: Ireland v South Africa, pool match

Team Ireland hockey players, from left, Ayeisha McFerran, Roisin Upton, Lena Tice and Deirdre Duke, pictured on the day they collected their Olympic kit.

Team Ireland hockey players, from left, Ayeisha McFerran, Roisin Upton, Lena Tice and Deirdre Duke, pictured on the day they collected their Olympic kit.

No matter how they fare in Tokyo, the Irish women’s hockey team will etch their names into history by competing at the Olympics for the first time. But Sean Dancer’s charges won’t be going just to take part. The team grabbed the attention of the nation back in 2018 when going on a rollercoaster ride to the World Cup final, where they won silver, and hopes will be high they can rekindle that magic. They were well off their best at the recent Europeans but were adamant that key lessons were learned that will be put to use in Tokyo. Ireland will need to finish in the top four of their six-team group to advance to the quarter-finals, which will prove difficult given group rivals Netherlands, India, Great Britain and Germany are all above them on rankings.

11:00 – Swimming: Darragh Greene, 100m breaststroke heats; Ellen Walshe, 100m butterfly heats

Sunday, July 25

Nhat Nguyen

Nhat Nguyen





00:30 – Rowing: *Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty, women’s 4 heats and repechage; *Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, lightweight double sculls repechage; *Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, lightweight double sculls repechage; *Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley, women’s pair repechage

02:00 – Badminton: Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles group game

02:30 – Swimming: *Darragh Greene, 100m breaststroke semi-final; *Ellen Walshe, 100m butterfly semi-final

03:00 – Boxing: Emmet Brennan, light heavyweight round of 32

04:00 – Sailing: Annalise Murphy, laser radial fleet race

05:00 – Canoeing: Liam Jegou, C1 slalom heats

09:00 – Equestrian: Heike Holstein, dressage team and individual

09:00 – Gymnastics: Megan Ryan, all round qualification

11:00 – Swimming: Shane Ryan, 100m backstroke heat; Mona McSharry, 100m breaststroke heat; Danielle Hill, 100m backstroke heat

22:30 – Triathlon: Russell White, men’s race

Monday, July 26

Michaela Walsh

Michaela Walsh





0:30 – Rowing: *Sanita Puspure, single sculls quarter-final; *Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne, double sculls semi-final; *Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty, women’s 4 repechage

02:00 – Badminton: Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles group play

02:00 – Hockey: Ireland v Netherlands, pool match

02:30 – Swimming: *Darragh Greene, 100m breaststroke final; *Ellen Walshe, 100m butterfly final; *Shane Ryan, 100m backstroke semi-final; *Mona McSharry, 100m breaststroke semi-final; *Danielle Hill, 100m backstroke semi-final

03:00 – Boxing: *Michaela Walsh, featherweight round of 16; Kurt Walker, featherweight round of 32

03:00 – Rugby 7s: Ireland’s opening pool match v South Africa

03:20 – Swimming: women’s 400m freestyle final

Five Olympic golds, 15 world titles, 14 world records – whatever way you look at the career of Katie Ledecky, there’s no disputing it stands alongside the true greats in world sport. The 24-year-old American transcended swimming at the 2016 Games in Rio, setting world records in the 400m and 800m freestyle and in Tokyo she will go for gold in both events along with the 200m and 1500m. In Rio, she became the first swimmer since 1968 to win the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyles and few would bet against her replicating that feat over the coming week.

04:00 – Sailing: Annalise Murphy, laser radial fleet race

06:00 – Canoeing: *Liam Jegou, C1 slalom semi-final, *final

10:30 – Rugby 7s: Ireland’s second pool match v USA

11:00 – Swimming: Ellen Walshe, 200m medley heats, Brendan Hyland, 200m butterfly heats

22:30 – Triathlon: Carolyn Hayes, women’s race

Tuesday, July 27

Team Ireland's Rugby 7s team: Back row, from left, Gavin Mullin, Adam Leavy, Jack Kelly, Harry McNulty, Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy, Bryan Mollen. Front row, from left, Hugo Lennox, Foster Horan, Billy Dardis, Mark Roche, Greg O'Shea and Ian Fitzpatrick

Team Ireland's Rugby 7s team: Back row, from left, Gavin Mullin, Adam Leavy, Jack Kelly, Harry McNulty, Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy, Bryan Mollen. Front row, from left, Hugo Lennox, Foster Horan, Billy Dardis, Mark Roche, Greg O'Shea and Ian Fitzpatrick





0:30 – Rowing: *Paul O’Donovan, *Fintan McCarthy, lightweight double sculls semi-final; *Aoife Casey, *Margaret Cremen, lightweight double sculls semi-final; *Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley, pair semi-final

02:00 – Badminton: Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles group play

02:30 – Swimming: *Shane Ryan, 100m backstroke final; *Mona McSharry, 100m breaststroke final; *Danielle Hill, 100m backstroke final; *Ellen Walsh, *Brendan Hyland, 200m butterfly semi-final

03:00 – Boxing: *Aidan Walsh, welterweight round of 16

03:00 – Rugby 7s: Ireland’s third pool match v Kenya

04:00 – Sailing: Annalise Murphy, laser radial fleet race; Sean Waddilove, Robert Dickson, 49er fleet race

11:00 – Swimming: Darragh Greene, 200m breaststroke heat; Daniel Wiffen, 800m freestyle heat

Wednesday, July 28

Irish swimmer Darragh Greene.

Irish swimmer Darragh Greene.





00:30 – Rowing: *Sanita Puspure, single sculls semi-final; *Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty, women’s 4 final; *Philip Doyle, Ronan Byrne, double sculls final

01:00 – Shooting: Derek Burnett, men’s trap qualification

02:00 – Hockey: Ireland v Germany, pool match

02:00 – Gymnastics: *Megan Ryan, all-around final

02:30 – Swimming: *Darragh Greene, 200m breaststroke semi-final; *Ellen Walshe, 200m medley final; *Brendan Hyland, 200m butterfly final; 4x200m relay heat

03:00 – Judo: Megan Fletcher, 70kg elimination rounds and quarter-final

03:00 – Rugby 7s: *Finals

03:00 – Boxing: *Emmet Brennan, light heavyweight round of 16; *Michaela Walsh, featherweight quarter-final; Brendan Irvine, flyweight round of 32; *Aoife O’Rourke, middleweight round of 16

03:30 – Cycling: Nicolas Roche, men’s time trial

04:00 – Sailing: Robert Dickson, Sean Waddilove, 49er fleet race

09:00 – Judo: *Megan Fletcher, 70kg elimination repechage and finals

09:30 – Equestrian: Heike Holstein, dressage individual

10:00 – Badminton: Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles group game

11:00 – Swimming: Mona McSharry, 200m breaststroke heat

23:30 – Golf: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, stroke play round 1

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy with Team Ireland coach Neil Manchip.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy with Team Ireland coach Neil Manchip.

Golf might have been a contentious addition to the Olympic programme ahead of the 2016 Games but there’s no doubt its popularity at the Games is growing, and it will do so even more on Irish shores if Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Leon Maguire or Stephanie Meadow can deliver a medal. The small field size in Tokyo will help their cause, with only 60 competitors able to take part in each tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Many of the world’s best will be missing from the men’s event, with Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood opting out. The US will have a strong hand with Bryson Dechambeau, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele all set to compete, while Jon Rahm will fly the flag for Spain. On the women’s side, Maguire and Meadow will hope to improve on their 2016 showing in Rio, where they finished tied-21st and tied-31st respectively.

Thursday, July 29

00:30 – Rowing: *Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, lightweight double sculls final; *Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, lightweight double sculls final; *Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley, women’s pair final

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland celebrate with their gold medals after the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls A Final during Day 3 of the European Rowing Championships 2021 at Varese in Italy.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland celebrate with their gold medals after the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls A Final during Day 3 of the European Rowing Championships 2021 at Varese in Italy.





The early morning hours of Thursday, July 29 will see a nation hold its breath as Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy go for gold in the men’s lightweight double sculls final in Tokyo. Ireland has no better gold-medal chance at the Games than the Skibbereen duo, and in truth Ireland has likely never had such a strong favourite in the history of the Games. The chief reason for that is the manner with which McCarthy and O’Donovan dismissed their main Olympic rivals to win the European title back in April, producing a surge over the last quarter of the 2000m race that none of their rivals could match. There is much water to cross before they get to the top of the podium, but they have both the class and composure to get there. Set your alarms for this one.

01:00 – Shooting: *Derek Burnett, men’s trap final

02:30 – Swimming: *Darragh Greene, 200m breaststroke final; *Daniel Wiffen, 800m freestyle final; *Mona McSharry, 200m breaststroke semi-final

03:00 – Judo: Ben Fletcher, men’s 100kg elimination rounds and quarter-final

03:00 – Boxing: *Kurt Walker, featherweight round of 16

04:00 – Sailing: Annalise Murphy’s laser radial fleet race

09:00 – Badminton: *Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles round of 16

09:00 – Judo: Ben Fletcher, men’s 100kg repechage and final

11:00 – Swimming: Shane Ryan, 100m butterfly heat

11:50 – Gymnastics: *Megan Ryan, all-around final

Simone Biles.

Simone Biles.

Simone Biles is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, and with good reason. The 24-year-old American has the most world medals in history with 25, 19 of them gold, and she stands alone with five all-around world titles. At the 2016 Games in Rio she won four golds: all-around, team, vault and floor. She’s an athlete who has pushed back the boundaries of her sport, with four original skills named after her. Earlier this year she became the first woman in history to land the Yurchenko double pike vault in competition. Enjoy her while she’s still around, because there may never be another this good.

23:30 – Golf: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, stroke play round 2

Friday, July 30

Annalise Murphy celebrates winning her silver medal at the Rio Olympics

Annalise Murphy celebrates winning her silver medal at the Rio Olympics





00:30 – Equestrian: Sam Watson, Sarah Ennis, Cathal Daniels, eventing dressage and individual

00:45 – Rowing: *Sanita Puspure, single sculls final

01:00 – Athletics: Thomas Barr, heats 400m hurdles; Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan, 800m heats; Mixed 4x400m relay heats

01:30 – Hockey: Ireland v India, pool match

02:30 – Swimming: *Mona McSharry, 200m breaststroke final; *Shane Ryan, 100m butterfly semi-final

03:00 – *Emmet Brennan, light heavyweight quarter-final; *Kellie Harrington, lightweight round of 16

04:00 – Sailing: Annalise Murphy, laser radial fleet race; Sean Waddilove, Robert Dickson, 49er fleet race

11:00 – Swimming: Danielle Hill, 50m freestyle heat

23:30 – Golf: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, stroke play round 3

Saturday, July 31

Mark English

Mark English





00:30 – Equestrian: Sam Watson, Sarah Ennis, Cathal Daniels, eventing dressage and individual

01:00 – Badminton: *Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles quarter-final

02:30 – Swimming: *Shane Ryan, 100m butterfly final; *Danielle Hill, 50m freestyle semi-final

03:00 – Boxing: *Brendan Irvine, flyweight round of 16; *Aoife O’Rourke, middleweight quarter-final; *Michaela Walsh, featherweight semi-final

04:00 – Sailing: Robert Dickson, Sean Waddilove, 49er fleet race

10:30 – Athletics: Mark English, 800m heats, Sarah Lavin, women’s 100m hurdles heats; *Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan, 800m semi-finals; *Mixed 4x400m relay final

10:30 – Hockey: Ireland v Great Britain, pool match

Tennis: women’s singles gold medal match (order of play available day before)

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

Japan has no bigger sports star than Naomi Osaka, and the 23-year-old will face major expectation to deliver gold on home soil. She was raised primarily in the US, with a Japanese mother and Haitian father, but Osaka remains the darling of Japanese sport. But question marks linger around her form. She withdrew from the French Open citing mental health issues and also bypassed Wimbledon, but if all is well she should mount a strong showing in Tokyo. A four-time Grand Slam singles champion, no current player can live with Osaka when she’s at her best, and she has proven as inspirational off the court as she is on it, raising her voice for multiple causes of social justice.

13:50 – Athletics: Women’s 100m final

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

To call Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce the female Usain Bolt is both a great compliment and a huge insult. Because the reality is the 34-year-old Jamaican has long outlasted her male counterpart, sprinting to the top of the world at the Beijing Games in 2008 and essentially staying there ever since. She’s the second fastest woman in history, her 100m best of 10.62 behind only the dubious world record of Florence-Griffith Joyner. She is a four-time world 100m champion, two-time Olympic 100m champion and in Tokyo she looks primed to win a third. Her biggest challenge will likely come from a teammate, Elaine Thompson, who won the 2016 Olympic women’s 100m. No one starts faster than Fraser-Pryce, but no one finishes faster than Thompson.

23:30 – Golf: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, stroke play round 4

23:45 – Equestrian: Sam Watson, Sarah Ennis, Cathal Daniels, eventing country team and individual

Sunday, August 1

01:10 – Athletics: Michelle Finn; Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase heats

03:00 – Boxing: *Emmet Brennan, light heavyweight semi-final; *Kurt Walker, featherweight quarter-final; *Aidan Walsh, welterweight semi-final

04:00 – Sailing: *Annalise Murphy, laser radial medal race

05:00 – Badminton: *Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles semi-final

09:00 – Gymnastics: *Rhys McClenaghan, pommel horse final

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan

He talks a big game but, more often than not, Rhys McClenaghan backs it up. The Newtownards man turned 22 earlier this week and he seems primed to win Ireland its first ever Olympic medal in gymnastics. He has form in this area, winning the first ever Irish medal at the World Championships, taking pommel horse bronze in 2019. A wrist injury hampered his performance at the Europeans earlier this year, but McClenaghan has since regained his health and fitness and he has promised something special in Tokyo. It’ll have to be perfect to win gold, but for a man of his skills that’s within his grasp.

10:30 – Athletics: *Sarah Lavin, women’s 100m hurdles semi-final; *Mark English, men’s 800m semi-final; *Thomas Barr, men’s 400m hurdles semi-final

Monday, August 2

Ciara Mageean.

Ciara Mageean.





01:00 – Athletics: Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy, 1500m heat; Phil Healy, 200m heat

01:30 – Hockey: *women’s quarter-finals

04:00 – Sailing: *Robert Dickson, Sean Waddilove, 49er medal race

07:00 – Diving: Oliver Dingley, 3-metre springboard preliminary

09:00 – Equestrian: Sam Watson, Sarah Ennis, Cathal Daniels, eventing team and individual

12:00 – Badminton: *Nhat Nguyen, men’s singles final

10:30 – Athletics: *Sarah Lavin, 100m hurdles final; *Phil Healy, 200m semi-final

Tuesday, August 3

Thomas Barr.

Thomas Barr.





01:00 – Athletics: *Thomas Barr, 400m hurdles final; *Andrew Coscoran, 1500m heats; Leon Reid, Marcus Lawler, 200m heats; Phil Healy, 400m heats

In 2016 Thomas Barr became the first Irishman for 84 years to contest an Olympic sprint final in athletics, where he finished a superb but slightly agonising fourth in the 400m hurdles final, missing a medal by one twentieth of a second. The 28-year-old will be hoping to reach the podium in Tokyo, though he’ll be up against it, with Norway’s Karsten Warholm, USA’s Rai Benjamin and Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos looking a cut above the rest. The big issue for Barr could be getting into the final, where, as history has shown, he typically rises to the occasion and finds an extra gear.

02:00 – Diving: *Oliver Dingley, 3-metre springboard semi-final

03:00 – Boxing: *Aidan Walsh, welterweight final; *Michaela Walsh, featherweight final; *Kellie Harrington, lightweight quarter-final; *Kurt Walker, featherweight semi-final; *Brendan Irvine, flyweight quarter-final

11:00 – Equestrian: Bertram Allen, Cian O'Connor, Darragh Kenny, show jumping individual qualifying

11:00 – Athletics: *Marcus Lawler, Leon Reid, 200m semi-finals; *Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan, 800m final; *Phil Healy, 200m final

23:30 – Golf: Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, stroke play round 1

Wednesday, August 4

Oliver Dingley.

Oliver Dingley.





02:30 – Hockey: *women’s semi-finals

03:00 – Boxing: *Emmet Brennnan, light heavyweight final

07:00 – Diving: *Oliver Dingley, 3-metre springboard final; Tanya Watson, 10-metre preliminary

10:30 – Athletics: *Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy, 1500m semi-final; *Mark English, 800m final; *Marcus Lawler, Leon Reid, 200m final; *Michelle Finn, Eilish Flanagan, 3000m steeplechase final; *Phil Healy, 200m semi-final

11:00 – Equestrian: Bertram Allen, Cian O'Connor, Darragh Kenny, show jumping individual qualifying

23:30 – Golf: Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, stroke play round 2

Thursday, August 5

Brendan Irvine

Brendan Irvine





02:00 – Diving: *Tanya Watson, 10-metre semi-final

03:00 – Boxing: *Kellie Harrington, lightweight semi-final; *Kurt Walker featherweight final; *Brendan Irvine, flyweight semi-final

05:00 – Modern Pentathlon: Natalya Coyle, fencing

06:30 – Modern Pentathlon: Natalya Coyle, swimming, jumping, laser run

07:00 – Diving: *Tanya Watson, 10-metre final

07:30 – Cycling: Mark Downey, Felix English, omnium

08:30 – Athletics: David Kenny, Alex Wright, 20km race walk

11:00 – Athletics: *Andrew Coscoran, 1500m semi-final

21:30 – Athletics: Brendan Boyce, Alex Wright, 20k race walk

23:30 – Golf: Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, stroke play round 3

Friday, August 6

Olympic medallist Cian O'Connor.

Olympic medallist Cian O'Connor.





02:30 – Hockey: *women’s bronze medal match

06:00 – Boxing: *Aoife O’Rourke, middleweight semi-final

07:30 – Cycling: Emily Kay, Shannon McCurley, madison

11:00 – Equestrian: Bertram Allen, Cian O'Connor, Darragh Kenny, show jumping team qualifying

11:00 – Hockey: *women’s gold medal match

11:50 – Athletics: *Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy, 1500m final; *Phil Healy, 400m final

23:00 – Athletics: Fionnuala McCormack, Aoife Cooke, marathon

23:30 – Golf: Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, stroke play round 4

Saturday, August 7

03:30 – Basketball: men’s gold medal game

Kevin Durant (USA) of the USA in action against Cameron Bairstow (AUS)

Kevin Durant (USA) of the USA in action against Cameron Bairstow (AUS)

Although USA had a shaky build-up, losing prep games against Nigeria and Australia, it will come as a huge shock if they fail to win gold in Tokyo. Just once in the last seven editions of the Games have they come up short – beaten in the semi-finals by Argentina at Athens 2004 – and with the typical galaxy of NBA stars littering their line-up like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Devin Booker, they should waltz their way to the gold-medal game and bring back nothing less than their nation expects.

06:00 – Boxing: *Brendan Irvine, flyweight final

07:30 – Cycling: Mark Downey, Felix English, madison

11:00 – Athletics: *Andrew Coscoran, 1500m final

11:00 – Equestrian: *Bertram Allen, Cian O'Connor, Darragh Kenny, show jumping team final

23:00 – Athletics: Paul Pollock, Stephen Scullion, Kevin Seaward, marathon

Sunday, August 8

02:00 – Cycling: Emily Kay, omnium

06:00 – Boxing: *Kellie Harrington, lightweight final; *Aoife O’Rourke, middleweight final

Kellie Harrington.

Kellie Harrington.

This could well be an Olympics where the Irish save the best for last. There are any number of obstacles that could come between Kellie Harrington and a place in the women’s lightweight boxing final, and she will have to be at her very best to win the four bouts that precede the gold-medal match-up. But Harrington is capable of going all the way on the biggest stage there is in amateur boxing. The 31-year-old Dubliner was the 2018 world champion in this division and proved her class by winning gold at the European qualifier last month not long after returning from injury. She is ranked number one going in but standing between her and victory is the current world champion and gold medal favourite, Beatrix Ferreira of Brazil, who is likely to face before the final.