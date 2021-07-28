What's to come at Tokyo Olympics: Ireland targeting more rowing medals on the water overnight

Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan are competing in the lightweight double sculls final. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Just 24 hours after Ireland's first medal of the Tokyo Olympics, there are high hopes for more success.

The women's four of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty claimed bronze in the rowing early this morning, and Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will hope to go even better late tonight/early tomorrow.

The Skibbereen duo take part in the lightweight double sculls final at 1.50am on Thursday morning, but some night owls will likely stay up late and take in the other coverage on offer before settling in to watch the big race.

There's another big rowing race at 2.30am, with Sanita Puspure - another strong medal hopeful - going off in the women's single sculls semi-final.

Meanwhile, the Olympic golf event gets under way in Tokyo, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry in action for Ireland.

McIlroy tees off at 2.25am with Sungjae Im of South Korean and recent Open champion Collin Morikawa of the USA. Lowry gets started ten minutes later alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed.

Besides all that, there is plenty of other Irish action to keep you occupied.

Overnight Olympic schedule

23:30 (Wednesday) Golf – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Individual Stroke Play

00:40 Rowing – Aileen Crowley, Monika Dukarska, women’s pair B final

01:00 Rowing – Aoife Casey, Margaret Cremen, women’s lightweight double sculls B final

01:50 Rowing – Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, men’s lightweight double sculls A final

01:50 Shooting – Derek Burnett, men’s trap qualification day 2

02:30 Rowing – Sanita Puspure, women’s single sculls semi-final

03:00-05:30 Judo – Ben Fletcher, men’s 100kg elimination round

04:05 Sailing – Sean Waddilove, Robert Dickson, men’s 49er races 5, 6

04:15 Sailing – Annalise Murphy, laser radial races 7, 8

11:49 Swimming – Shane Ryan, men’s 100m butterfly heat