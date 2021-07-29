What's to come at Tokyo Olympics: Aidan Walsh fights for boxing medal as athletics get under way

Aidan Walsh is one win away from man Olympic medal. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

After a busy day in Tokyo things show no sign of letting up at the Olympics.

Ireland secured their first gold medal of the games early this morning as Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy triumphed in the lightweight double sculls, to add to the women's four rowing bronze won the night before.

Tomorrow morning sees another opportunity for Ireland to secure a medal as Belfast boxer Aidan Walsh fights Merven Clair of Mauritius in the welterweight quarter-final. A win for Walsh will see him guaranteed at least a bronze medal, with that bout getting under way at 4.51am tomorrow morning.

Another major medal hope, Kellie Harrington, gets her campaign started at 3am in the women's lightweight division.

It is also a big day for Irish athletics as the track and field portion of the games begins.

Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan, Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner run in the women's 800m heats beginning at 2.25am, while Thomas Barr - who came fourth in Rio - will start his 400m hurdle campaign at 3.25am, and he has the toughest challenge possible in his heat after being drawn against world-record holder Karsten Warholm.

The second round of the golf also tees off tonight, with Shane Lowry (12.41am start time) and Rory McIlroy (12.25am) looking to push further up the leaderboard.

Friday schedule

23:30 (Thursday) Golf – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Individual Stroke Play

00:30 Equestrian – Sam Watson, Sarah Ennis, Cathal Daniels, dressage team and individual

02:25 Athletics – Nadia Power, Louise Shanahan, Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, women’s 800m heats

03:00 Boxing – Kellie Harrington, women’s lightweight round of 16

03:25 Athletics – Thomas Barr, men’s 400m hurdles heats

03:45 Hockey – Ireland v India, Pool game

04:05 Sailing – Sean Waddilove, Robert Dickson, men’s 49er race 7, 8, 9

04:15 Sailing – Annalise Murphy, laser radial race 9, 10

04:51 Boxing – Aidan Walsh, men’s welterweight quarter-final

11:38 Swimming – Danielle Hill, women’s 50m freestyle heat

11:48 Swimming – Daniel Wiffen, men’s 1500m freestyle heat

12:00 Athletics – Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Chris O’Donnell, Cillin Greene, mixed 400m relay heats