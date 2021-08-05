‘What Kellie is doing is incredible’ – Maguire rooting for Harrington with chance of special Sunday finale

Leona Maguire of Ireland drives off the 17th tee box during round one of the women's individual stroke play at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leona Maguire admits she’s pulling for Kellie Harrington to win gold on Sunday and hoping to finish on a high note with Stephanie Meadow as they chase Nelly Korda in the Women’s Individual Stroke Play in Tokyo.

The Co Cavan star made six birdies in a four-under 67 to share 11th place with Meadow, who shot 66, on four-under par.

They are five shots outside the medals and nine strokes behind world No 1 Korda, who shot a nine-under 62 to lead by four on 13-under from India's Aditi Ashok (66) and Danish duo Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (63)

However, the event is danger of being reduced to 54 holes because of the high heat index and an approaching tropical storm with officials expected to make a final decision on 54 or 72 holes late on Thursday.

Maguire (26) opened with a bogey but birdied the fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth to turn in 33, then picked up another shot at the 10th to get to four-under.

She dropped a shot at the 11th but birdied the last to join Meadow in a tie for 11th, five shots off third place and nine behind Nelly Korda on another day of scorching temperatures.

“I played a lot better today and gave myself a lot more chances,” Maguire said after finishing with a birdie.

“I didn’t get off to the best of starts but I chipped in on four and I kind of feel like that turned the day for me. I then went on and had three birdies in a row on six, seven and eight which was nice.

“It felt like I played quite solid today. There were a few putts that, had they gone in, it would have completely changed the day, but it was nice to finish with a birdie on 18 to head into tomorrow.”

Read More

Maguire was also delighted to hear of boxer Harrington securing her place in the gold medal fight to Sunday.

“What Kellie is doing is incredible,” Maguire said. “She was one of the first people I met when I got into the village last week. I’d love to see her win a gold medal, she really deserves it.

“It’s great to see the community and people at home rallying around her. I’m fortunate where I’m from it’s the same as well.

“If we can finish off this week on a high note and she can go win a gold medal on Sunday, that would be great.”

The storm is expected to pass over Tokyo and the Olympic golf venue late Saturday and Sunday morning.

The women’s competition is scheduled to end on Saturday and officials have already ruled out playing 27 holes on Friday due to the high heat index of 110f (34c) that has seen two caddies sidelined already with heat exhaustion

Officials would normally do whatever is necessary to complete 72 holes with three medals up for grabs, and as of late Thursday they were still hoping for an improved forecast.

Players were informed in a memo that the plan is to complete 72 holes on Saturday as scheduled “if weather permits.”

If not, they added they “do have the option to finish 72 holes … on Sunday,” or the option to “revert to a 54-hole event.”

Meadow made six birdies in her 66 including four in her last five holes.

“I just kind of managed it a bit better today, I think," Meadow (29) said after her round.

"I still didn't have my best stuff, but I gave myself a little bit more room on left pins and didn't short side myself, so that was really the key and is always part of shooting under par.

"I guess I hope I can start like that tomorrow. There's a lot of wedges on the last few, they're easy-ish holes, and they moved the tee on 18 up today, so all of those things contribute, but I finally got comfortable, hit good shots and started to see it a bit better."

Irish team manager David Kearney is upbeat after the event being played over 72 holes and looking forward to seeing Meadow and Maguire being paired together in Friday.

"They are hoping for the best," he said. "We are taking it one day at a time here. Planning for a two tee start tomorrow at 7.30am. And again on Saturday at 06.30am."

He added: "They are both very pleased. Leona said it was close to a great one because she shaved a couple of edges.

“She played great from the fourth to the 11th in particular and looked like she should have birdied each hole. Steph putted nicely and played a little better than yesterday. And both birdied 18, which left a nice taste."

As for the high temperatures, he added: "They are dealing really well with the heat. These two are probably two of the toughest I've ever had the pleasure of coaching at a young age and you need that here because it's savage."

Leader Korda needed a birdie at the last for a 59 but insisted she wasn't thinking about rhat heading down the 18th, where she had to chip out of the trees but then bunkered her third to run up a double bogey six.

"No, not really, I wasn't thinking about it at all. I was like, oh, cool, I have a pretty good lead going into 18," she said. "But unfortunate that double on 18, but that's golf and that's just how it goes sometimes.

"I've had a lot of good rounds this year, I've been playing really well, I've been striking it really well. I think I've had a couple nine-unders, so it was definitely one of the best, yes, but golf humbles you. I got a nice little double on 18. "

She raced clear on the front nine when she birdied the fifth, then reduced the sixth to a three-wood and a 30-foot putt for eagle before adding birdies at the seventh, eighth and ninth to turn in 30.

She then birdied the 12th, 13th, 14th, 16th and 17th before that late mistake.

As for the prospect of the event being reduced to 54 holes, Korda said. "I'm going to have the mindset that it's going to be a 72-hole golf course and whatever happens, happens. But I'm not going to set my mind on that it's just going to be less than 72 because right now it is."