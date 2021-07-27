Ireland's Hugo Lennox scores a try as Jordan Conroy looks on, in their men's rugby sevens match against Kenya at the 2020 Summer Olympics.. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Ireland's Rugby Sevens team fell short of reaching the knockout stages at the Tokyo Olympics in heart-breaking fashion on Tuesday morning, securing a 12-7 win over Kenya but failing to rack up the points difference required to advance.

A late try from Kenya denied Ireland a berth in the knockout stages, leaving them third in their group behind USA and South Africa. Ireland needed to beat Kenya by more than seven to advance as one of the two best third-placed teams, and they looked set to do so after first-half tries from Hugo Lennox and Harry McNulty.

They kept Kenya at bay for the majority of the game on a damp day at the Tokyo Stadium, but Vincent Onyala's try in the final minute ended Irish hopes of advancing.

“I think we really should have won that game by a whole lot more,” said Harry McNulty. “If we had one more score on the board, or didn’t let them in, we would have gone through. If we had played our best the last two days I think we would have been well and truly in there and had a really good shot at putting ourselves up for some sort of medal.

“It’s disappointing because we know we’re so much better. I don’t know what’s really going wrong, but we’re not firing on all cylinders.”

Terry Kennedy cut a similarly dejected figure afterwards.

“We’re absolutely gutted,” he said. “We spoke about it before the match, bringing that doggedness in defence, and we did that so well. But our attack just let us down, and normally our attack looks after itself, but there were far too many errors to get the win that we needed.

“It’s tough. But that’s Sevens, we’re used to it, you’re not always going to be in the medal matches. We have to regroup and try and get the spirits back up and go again.”

Ireland had been beaten by both South Africa and USA in their opening games on Monday, and they will now go into the placing games for 9th to 12th position – facing South Korea at 9:30am Irish time on Tuesday.