We have no idea what top sportspeople like Biles and Osaka go through behind it all 

How could we possibly know what they feel? Just as those who’ve never had their lives brought to a standstill due to a mental health issue struggle to grasp the plight of those who have, so too we can never truly experience what it’s like to be them.

We’ll never be that famous, that gifted, so replete with sporting talent and ambition that your daily life is accounted for months in advance – your face so recognisable that public appearances have become suffocating, your life a puppet show with sponsors, managers, coaches and fans all tugging at different strings.

Meanwhile, at the centre of it all, you’re just trying your best not to fall apart. All this in your teens or early 20s, when most of your peers have no expectation placed upon them above passing their exams and staying out of trouble. But for you a nation expects, and you bloody well better deliver.

Think, for a moment, what it was like to be Naomi Osaka or Simone Biles this week.

Imagine agreeing to light the Olympic flame in your home nation several months back, only to face an increasingly difficult war with your own mind, unforced errors and a misfiring backhand suddenly the least of your worries.

Imagine taking two months away from your beloved sport to deal with those demons, then dipping your toe back in competitive waters as the poster girl for a home Olympics, an opportunity you know will not come again if you pass it up.

Or imagine being the greatest gymnast in history, the star name – the only name – most people would conjure when asked to name an athlete from your sport. You’re so good they named four moves after you, so good that every time you step on the floor success is greeted with a pleased shrug, but defeat is met like a nuclear disaster. Your purpose is to win and if you can’t do that, well, what purpose do you have?

On Tuesday afternoon in Tokyo, Naomi Osaka crashed out of the women’s singles at the Olympics, the 23-year-old losing 6-1, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova, who’s ranked 42nd in the world.

On Tuesday night in Tokyo, Simone Biles bungled her first attempt in the vault, one of four rotations during the team gymnastics all-around final. Soon after the 24-year-old retreated to a back room with US coaches, an announcement soon made that she would play no further part due to a “medical issue”. Her coach told NBC she was fine physically, the inference being that she was not okay mentally.

In a post on Instagram a day before, following a sub-par performance in qualification, Biles wrote that she felt she had “the weight of the world” on her shoulders at times. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha!”

The moment she withdrew, the US team went from massive favourites to major underdogs, and sure enough the three first-time Olympians who were left to carry the can couldn’t match the might of the Russian Olympic Committee, with Angelina Melnikova’s magnificence ensuring the US had to settle for silver.

I was at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Tuesday and I was at Ariake Tennis Park on Sunday, watching Biles and Osaka up close. Biles, to her credit, spent the night roaring her support to team-mates after she withdrew, giving them the full let’s-go-yeah treatment until the bitter end. She smiled, exuded energy, but when it was all over and she was left alone for a few moments, she looked like one of the loneliest people on the planet.

On Sunday, Osaka won the match I attended, dispatching China’s Saisai Zheng in straight sets in her long-awaited return to the court. Never had I seen a sportsperson winning so easily look so unhappy with their play. She smiled for the press afterwards, told us the break had done her good, that she felt happier.

You hoped that she meant it, but then you recalled how she was on court just minutes before, dumping a shot into the net and admonishing herself with controlled fury: “Hit the f***ing ball.” She looked utterly tormented, none of it seeming to come from an external source.

Maybe that’s the biggest insight I’ve got from seeing these stars in the flesh: how much easier it makes it to separate the role model from the reality, to see beyond their flawless facades and witness their fallibility.

We’ll never truly know what they’re dealing with because their lives are not like ours. But beyond the fame, the wealth, the genetic gifts they were bestowed, maybe we don’t really have to know. Maybe knowing that they have all that and still struggle just as much – if not more – means they’re a lot more like us than we think.