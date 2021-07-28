‘We always said we wanted to be the best on our worst day too and I think we pulled that off’

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty slept through the slight tremor that struck central Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

Instead they were wakened by their 5.30am alarm call. It was T-minus four hours and twenty minutes to race 101 in the Olympic regatta on the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay.

This was their date with destiny. A once in a lifetime opportunity to create sporting history and become the first ever Irish female rowing crew to win Olympic medals.

Assembling a women’s Olympic four crew has been a long-time target for the Irish Rowing’s High-Performance programme under the direction of its Italian director Antoni Maurogiovanni.

It was another Italian on the staff of the Rowing Ireland, Giuseppe De Vita who is credited with putting two Galway girls, a Dub and a Corkonian, whose native parish Aughadown has produced more world class rowers than anywhere else on the planet, in the same boat last spring.

At 28, Aifric Keogh is the oldest of the quartet and the team leader. “It was on a Saturday last March that we all sat in the boat for the first time. I think they put out this combination out the day after our Erg test.

“When we got the text to say this was the combination for the morning, we were all a bit ‘Oh’. I think the second we sat in it felt really easy, you know, in a good way. We were the first line up to trial together and we did quite well. I think we’re been building ever since.”

Technically the boat is rigged differently according to Keogh.

“It’s a buffer rig so we had two stroke siders in the middle and that was just something we hadn’t done previously. Emily would normally be in the stroke seat and I would normally be three or bow. It was just something that we hadn’t got around to at that point. It’s paid off obviously.”

Eimear Lambe – whose older sister Claire finished sixth in the lightweight double sculls at the Rio Olympics in 2016 - knew Giuseppe De Vita longer than the others as he had coached her when she was in UCD.

The Italians run a tight ship with very little information emerging about the finer details of their programmes. But it is known that their training schedule is particularly punishing.

“It is crazy who much your body can adapt,” according to Lambe. “At the start, going into it. I was sceptical and said ‘this is too hard; you can’t row well when you’re as tired as you are’ but obviously then when you start to see results your body adapts. Clearly it works.”

Keogh acknowledged that though they secured the bronze medal ahead of the British crew who were in the medals for most of the 2,000m race it wasn’t a vintage performance. Her role as bow means she has to keep an eye on where the other crew are in the race.

Most of it passed in a blur but she knew the were under pressure particularly in the first half of the race. “I had to take a quick look and say we are coming fourth and I think it might have been borderline fifth if I am being honest.”

It was always the plan to bide their time until the second half and she was a bit surprised when Eimear Lambe, who decides on the race tactics, asked for an all-out effort with 700m still to go.

By then Australia, the eventual gold medallist and the Netherlands were clear of the field while Britain were stubbornly holding on to third place. Nobody wants to finish fourth in an Olympic medal as was time to risk everything.

“It wasn’t our best race. But I think we always said we wanted to be the best on our worst day too and I think we pulled that off,” said Keogh.

Lambe agrees. “What we are good at is keeping our head in the boat and we try to not look out and to trust Aifric’s calls if we need to know where we are.

“Usually at about the 500m mark we want to pick it up and start to sprint. We knew at 750 that if we wanted to do something now was the time.

There is no point in trying to leave anything out there because in those conditions who have to be smart and try and be on top of it.”

At the finish Ireland had more than a second to spare over the British crew and the speed of the race is illustrated that the first four crews comfortably beat the Olympic best time set by the Australians in their semi-final win over Ireland last Saturday.

So, a day to remember for Irish rowing and the success can be traced back to the success of the O’Donovan brothers in Rio in 2016 when they became the first Irish crew to medal at the Olympics.

“It was probably the key to the success,” according to Keogh. “I knew then I would just have to go faster in training. We’ve just done that in the last few years.”