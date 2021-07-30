Aidan Walsh’s mother Martine said she is “so so proud” of her son and also of her daughter Michaela.

Walsh is guaranteed at least a bronze medal after beating Merven Clair from Mauritius in their quarter-final bout at the Kokugikan Areana in Tokyo.

Afterwards Walsh paid tribute to his sister Michaela who was beaten earlier this week, describing her as his “best friend” and saying that he would “cut the medal in half and give her half of it, that’s how much she means”.

The feeling was mutual, with proud Michaela tweeting: "Me and my brother Aidan have trained together and grown together our whole lives. When me and him qualified for the Olympic Games on the same day, it was the most special day of my life, but watching him win an Olympic medal brings a joy to me I’ve never felt. That’s my baby bro!"

And mother Martine was beaming with proud over the two siblings.

“I am so so proud, I am over the moon.. I cant believe it ” she said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“Aidan and Michaela are training all the time, they do everything together and all the hard work has paid off for Aidan, it is disappointing now for Michaela.”

Ms Walsh said she was “so so nervous” watching the fight this morning as “you think they’re winning, but you have to wait for the judges.”

The Belfast boxer’s mother added that she was speaking to her Olympic medallist son just “for a wee bit” and they will talk more later when he’s settled.

“He’s on cloud nine, he’s over the moon,” Ms Walsh said. “He said to me ‘That medals for me and Michaela.’

“He worked so so hard and trained constantly, every day of the week more or less they never stopped, two sessions a day... and all the work paid off.”

Aidan Walsh’s sparring partner Darryl Clarke said no one deserves the historic achievement more.

“It’s a phenomenal achievement and no one deserves it more,” he said. “Everyone in Monkstown and in the boxing club are incredibly proud of him, we are so proud to call him a club member.

“It’s amazing learning from him because he’s a naturally talented person....and it’s nice to say I’m sharing the ring with an Olympic medallist!”