Irish rowers Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy received a wonderful reception as they returned to the Olympic village after their epic win in the the lightweight double sculls.

O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won a thrilling lightweight double sculls final in Tokyo on Thursday to claim Ireland’s first Olympic gold medal since 2012.

The duo took the moment of glory in their stride as they lived up to their billing as gold medal contenders in the grand manner and then they received the reception champions deserve as they got back to their base at the Olympic village, with the moment captured by sportswriter Gary Lemke on Twitter.

They even found time for a brief lap of honour in front of their fellow Irish athletes:

The victory was a moment that was instantly etched into Irish sporting folklore, with O'Donovan serving up interviews aplenty in his own unique style after his greatest moment.

"I suppose it’s fine. We are just trying to do the best we can and hopefully be the best of the rest of them," he said.

"That’s the race plan we had, we do it all the time and it seems to work OK for us. Italy and Germany always go hard, you can count on that, and then slow down a bit.

"Once we were catching up to them we knew we were at a sustainable pace and kept going.

"Winning today and a silver medal last time, I’ll be a bit happier about that. The silver medal is nice but Fintan did the right job and we went straight to the top at his first Games.”