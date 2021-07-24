Tropical storm threatens further disruption to Tokyo Olympics with rowing programme already rescheduled

The Tokyo Olympics could face further disruption with a tropical storm being forecast to hit Japan’s capital city on Monday.

Already the rowing programme scheduled for the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay on Monday has been rescheduled and will now take place tomorrow (Sunday).

World champion Sanita Puspure will be bidding for a place in the semi-final of the single sculls on the course tomorrow while the double pair of Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne will have their third race in as many days.

Having won a silver medal at the World championships in 2019 the pair were tipped for a medal but so far they haven’t clicked in Tokyo. They were fourth and last in their opening heat on Friday and scraped into the semi-final with a third place in this morning’s Repechage.

But there is no room for error tomorrow with just the top three crews qualifying for the final.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Nepartak now in the Philippine Sea could jeopardise the staging of other events on Monday’s packed Olympic programme.

A tropical depression formed on Friday morning, north east of Guam and the Mariana Islands, and continued to strengthen, eventually becoming a tropical storm. Forecasters predict it will move northward over the weekend before taking a sharp turn westward toward mainland Japan.

Yesterday Nepartak had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

“While it’s still too early to have high confidence in the exact track and intensity of this system, there are early indications that it could threaten Tokyo late Monday or Tuesday,” according to a spokesman for the local Met office.