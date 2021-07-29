Training three times a day, skipping the ‘odd chocolate bar’ and rowing in a sauna – what does it take to win Olympic gold?

Training three times a day, skipping the “odd chocolate bar” and rowing in a sauna to climatise – what does it take to win an Olympic gold medal?

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan from Skibbereen, Co Cork have secured Ireland’s first gold medal for rowing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Celebrations on the podium were truly Irish in their easygoing nature – but it isn’t an easy road to an Olympian medal.

Boathouse superintendent and coach at Trinity College Dublin, Andrew Coleman, said dedication is key to winning an Olympian medal in rowing.

“It’s dedication to the everyday things and it’s training two to three times a day, it’s a relentless grind. It takes years to get to that level,” Andrew told Independent.ie.

“Training stresses the body and recovery allows the body to get fitter and stronger.

“Paul and Fintan are in the lightweight double skulls, so they have to weigh in at an average of 70kgs two hours before the race and the max weight is 72.5kgs, so it’s a partnership in weight management. So, there will be a conversation between the two of them and more often than not both will be 70kgs.

"This means giving up treats like the odd chocolate bar,” he added. .

The mental toll of competing at the Olympic games is evident and it affects all athletes, Mr Coleman said: “You have to be mentally strong enough to push yourself and hurt yourself to get to that point and not a lot of people can do that.”

In order to get to Tokyo, it takes a very strenuous training regime.

Mr Coleman said the Irish lightweight duo would have been biking and rowing in a sauna in order to acclimatise and get used to the humidity in Tokyo.

“Throughout the year they would be away at training camps in Italy and Spain as the Irish weather is unpredictable and this allows them to be totally focused on training as they’re staying in a place where meals are provided,” he said.

Captain of the rowing club in Carrick-on-Shannon, County Leitrim, John Lowe, added that all rowing is all technique-based.

“It’s all learned, no one arrives or starts out with any kind of talent, maybe someone with a bigger set of lungs but we can take on anyone,” he said.

Mr Lowe described the demanding nature of rowing, he said: “It gets progressively more demanding, you cannot row and play another sport and be in your last two years of school. Transition year students have five trainings a week minimum, it becomes their social life as well.

“It teaches them how to manage their time with training and study and their peer group is usually within the rowing club anyway,” he said.

“You have to make your case to get your bum on that seat – it’s all about times on the rowing machines, it’s incredibly competitive.”

He described Paul O'Donovan as a “freak of nature”, he said: “From the age of 15 he has been winning rowing titles, he has an extraordinary ability to endure pain.”

The Carrick-on-Shannon rowing club is for juniors only up to the age of 18.

Mr Lowe has been inundated with calls from parents looking to get their child involved in rowing, he said: “It’s inevitable that there will be a surge in interest.”

“At the moment we have too many looking to get involved and I’m anticipating more interest in the next few days.”

He said the first two years of rowing are all about having fun.

“Twenty juniors started with us two or three weeks ago and we showed them the basics and when they’re back to school they’ll come out once or twice a week. Then we’ll put them into boats with more experienced people and build them up slowly from there onto rowing machines to build fitness but the first two years, they just have fun,” he said.

The young people are also brought to the local swimming pool to learn how to react if their boat ever tipped over in the open water.

“We take two sculls to the local swimming pool and teach them how to react if their boat tipped over in a controlled environment.

"You never swim away from the boat even if it’s a single, double or quad you hang onto the boat,” he said.

Mr Lowe added that rowing is constrained by its minority status despite its profile from the Olympics, he said: “There are less than five thousand registered rowers in the country, it’s a small sport and it’s very expensive to set up you need a body of water of course and experienced trainers. There are limited resources.”