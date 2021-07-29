| 16.3°C Dublin

Training three times a day, skipping the ‘odd chocolate bar’ and rowing in a sauna – what does it take to win Olympic gold?

Just what does it take to win Olympic gold?

Fintan McCarthy, right, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Fintan McCarthy, right, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland after winning the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls final at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Seoirse Mulgrew

Training three times a day, skipping the “odd chocolate bar” and rowing in a sauna to climatise – what does it take to win an Olympic gold medal? 

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan from Skibbereen, Co Cork have secured Ireland’s first gold medal for rowing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Celebrations on the podium were truly Irish in their easygoing nature – but it isn’t an easy road to an Olympian medal.

