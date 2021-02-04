Tokyo Olympics president apologises over ‘inappropriate’ remarks about women

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool Photo via AP

The 83-year-old president of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee has apologised for making ‘inappropriate’ remarks about women.

But Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese Prime Minister said he is not planning to stand down.

Mori was quoted as saying women talk too much and meetings with many female board directors would "take a lot of time".

The International Olympic Committee said it considered the 'issue closed' following the apology. However, Japanese Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said she wanted to hold 'thorough discussions' with Mr Mori.

"The Olympics' fundamental principle is to promote women's advancement in sport at all levels and organisations in order to realise gender equality," she said, according to local media.

Mr Mori made the remarks at of the Japanese Olympic Committee. The committee board currently has 24 members, five of whom are women.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the troubled Tokyo Olympics have announced that media capacity at all venues will be cut in half for both the Summer and Paralympic Games.

However, they insist the ruling will not impact on the number of journalists and photographers being allowed attend the rescheduled Games in July and August. There is a 6,000 quota for accredited media personnel which has been filled.

A booking system will be in operation for all competition venues and members of the accredited press will have to make a request in advance to attend.

In previous Olympics, a similar booking system was in place for events such as the men’s 100m final and the swimming finals. But it is unprecedented for all events to be included in the regulations.

The restrictions will not apply to the Main Press Centre in Tokyo. The venue will be available on a ‘first come first served basis’ but the two-metre social distancing rule will apply.

The organisers says that the measures are designed to “guarantee a safe environment for reporters and photographers.”

Social distancing rules will have to be observed at all venues including the mixed zones – where reporters meet athletes after events – photo positions, and individual media centres.

The new rules are contained in a ‘Playbook’ which has been published a week ahead of schedule

"Some of the measures described in this document might seem restrictive but you can be assured that they aim to allow you to do your job, in a safe environment for you, for the athletes and for the people of Japan,” said the IOC's head of media operations Lucia Montanarella.

The city of Tokyo remains under a state of emergency - it has been extended to March 7 - due to a spike in confirmed Covid 19 cases – there were 2,631 cases reported yesterday.

Online Editors