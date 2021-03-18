Tokyo Olympics executive creative director offers to quit after 'Olympig' remark

Tokyo Olympics creative director Hiroshi Sasaki, a former advertising executive with Japan's powerful public relations and advertising agency Dentsu, Inc.

The executive creative director of Tokyo 2020 has promised to resign after making “inappropriate” comments relating to a plus-size actress and fashion designer.

Hiroshi Sasaki proposed a section in the opening ceremony which involved Naomi Watanabe coming down from the sky dressed as a pig, according to the magazine Shukan Bunshun.

According to Kyodo News, Sasaki accepted he had made “a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks”, and vowed to offer his resignation.

It is the latest controversy to hit the Tokyo build-up after organising committee president Yoshiro Mori resigned last month following a sexism row.

Sasaki claimed his idea had been intended as a play on the word ‘Olympic’ to ‘Olympig’, with Watanabe “wearing a cute pink costume and sticking her tongue out.”

Sasaki added to the magazine: “I thought that would make her look charming, but I was immediately reprimanded by male staff. I feel remorse.”

PA Media